Draghi against gas sanctions: “The EU maintains its engagement with Putin”

This is why, explains Draghi, “the EU must maintain its engagement with President Putin, who, looking for a phone call with Biden, seems to want to maintain an attitude of dialogue, in which perhaps developments that do not lead to irreversible decisions are still possible. “. The reference is to the latest meeting between the US president and the head of the Kremlin, six months after their bilateral meeting in Geneva in June. Of course, the Minsk agreements must be respected, continues Draghi: “They were not observed by either side, nor by the President of Ukraine Zelensky, nor by the Russian side. Respecting them could be the first step to play down the situation “.

Draghi even appears dubious about certain accounts of what is happening on the border with Ukraine. “Some sources talking about a slowdown in the deployment of Russian troops in recent weeks – he says – Other American sources say that in the next few days there will be other deployments”. The fact is that at the moment the Union has no ‘weapons’ available to react. Nor from the point of view of “missiles, cannons, armies”, because the common defense project is still under discussion and NATO, thanks to Biden, “has identified the priority in the Indo-Pacific quadrant”. Nor from an economic point of view, as any sanctions would trigger Putin’s offensive on gas supplies.

The words of the Prime Minister (and possible future president of the Republic, as he himself suggests in the press conference, not withdrawing from the numerous questions on the subject) aim to set a direction for the choices that the European Union is called to make, now that the US president – an indisputable ally, ‘found’ after the Trump parenthesis – insists on soliciting a firm reaction from the chancelleries of the old continent against the threats from Moscow, as well as from China. As is his style, Draghi does not look at the necessity of proclamations, but at the state of necessity that forces all the countries of the Union to face the very complicated challenge of the increase in gas prices, the raw material on which the prices of gases are calibrated. other sources of energy.

“If we want to adopt sanctions that also include gas, are we really capable of doing so? Are we strong enough? Is it the right time? Clearly the answer is no “. Mario Draghi’s pragmatism also challenges the wishes of Italy and the EU’s first ally, Joe Biden. In the press conference at the end of the year, the prime minister overcomes European reticence on what to do with Vladimir Putin who is ‘besieging’ the border with Ukraine with troops. For Draghi, “the EU must keep its engagement with Putin”, also because at the moment the Union does not have a “deterrent” factor to use. All the more so as Member States are unable to agree on how to counter the rise in energy prices.

Here, but in the meantime the EU should find a way to tackle the problem of skyrocketing energy prices. After yesterday’s record (180.5 euros per megawatt hour, up 22 percent, according to the Ttf benchmark), the price of gas remains at the same levels even today (180.2 euros per megawatt hour in the Dutch hub, reference for Europe). A surge that seriously threatens the recovery, already put to the test by the spread of the new variant of covid, omicron. Yet at the last European Council of the year, on 16 December last, the leaders of the Union did not reach an agreement on this dossier, the most urgent of all. Draghi was there, he discussed late into the night with EU partners, but in the end the energy chapter was even eliminated from the final conclusions.

Now Italy and the other southern European countries, which are asking for common gas storage on a voluntary basis to calm prices, should wait until the European Council in March for another discussion on the issue. It could be too late: it is in winter that the gas requirement is most essential for heating. And this is why, answering a question from us at the conference, st Draghi asks for “an initiative” of a European type “without waiting for the summit in March”.

On the horizon, there is no European action on the issue, after the leaders effectively aborted it at the Council last week, divided on several issues. Not so much on the common storage of gas, Draghi also points out, but on the ETS, the emission tracking system that the states of the east, dependent on coal, have now bluntly contested, since prices have risen. And then on the taxonomy, the document that the European Commission should have presented today to establish which sources pollute and which ones are ‘green’. Presentation postponed, after the summit of 16 December has ‘photographed’ distances even between France and Germany: the first convinced that nuclear power must be included in the taxonomy, the second contrary.

Draghi, however, says that “the European Commission is working”. Meanwhile, the “national level: there will be support, if necessary, beyond what has already been decided” with aid to the most affected groups. The problem, however, is in the handle: that is, in the mechanism that nowadays regulates the prices of energy on those of gas, the highest of all. This too was the subject of heated discussion in Brussels: the northern states are strenuously defending the current system, which, according to their thesis, serves to bring more resources to the renewable sector.

But in the meantime, it is throttling the states that are further behind in the transition. “There are big producers who are making fantastic profits because now prices are set on gas,” said Draghi at a press conference. “It will be necessary to reflect to call the large energy sellers to participate in supporting the economy of businesses and households”.

This is the framework of difficulty which, according to Draghi, leaves the EU with little room for action vis-à-vis Putin, unless action means dialogue. And now it is even clearer why the President of the Council did not participate in the European summit on the Eastern Partnership in Brussels on 15 December last, a forum aimed at linking the former Soviet republics Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus (this time absent due to tensions with Lukashenko over migrants), Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine, snatching them from the influence of the Kremlin. A summit that is not among the Italian priorities, historically. Let alone now, that talking with Putin is useful, as well as necessary, Draghi dixit.