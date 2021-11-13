Draghi al Colle can still save us from the German accountants

Everything seems out of place in Italy, everything dangles without symmetry and balance and everything seems to fall without a common thread. An example: Emmanuel Macron and Mario Draghi met before the G20 with great familiarity and with a sense of mutual trust, in the midst of the crisis of the German party system shaken by the serious situation of the CDU and of Chancellor Angela Merkel who was not in neither of leading his party to victory, nor of assuring the German nation and the CDU itself a presentable successor.

And in the same days of that meeting the glories of the so-called were celebrated Franco-Italian treaty, magnified by the President of the Republic and entrusted, to the amazement of the international chancelleries, not to Parliament and one of its commissions, but to private citizens, former ministers and entrepreneurs, with an impressive private-secret twist.

And we come to the team that fails to form: the visit of the President of the Republic himself has just ended, accompanied by the Foreign Minister (the same one who supported the protest on the Parisian streets of vest jaunes), in Algeria, where he inaugurated a monument and a plaque in memory of Enrico Mattei, exalted – which is sacrosanct – as an anti-colonialist prophet and as a martyr in the people’s liberation struggle … and for this reason executed by French fascism. All in a country battered and hit by very deep conflicts in the ruling classes and between them and the people, barely escaped from a bloody civil war with thousands and thousands of deaths in the fight against Islamic fundamentalism that has torn a wounded and proud nation.

But there is no nation that today has a painful and difficult relationship with Algeria more than France. A relationship that has always engaged President Macron himself in a courageous re-examination of the history of his homeland that honors his culture and his role, but which does not overcome a barrier towards Italy that cannot be easily overcome, for the conflicting interests that are measured on the hegemonic-economic and diplomatic level in the Mediterranean and in North Africa: Libya docet. Here, too, nothing is in the team and dangles without symmetry: only a true, diplomatic, long-term Italian-French agreement can stabilize North Africa with the support of the USA and the Saudis, of course … and therefore a little more linearity does not it would hurt.

To this we add the very quintessence of our government situation. True, the “narrative” (so they say) dominant in the mass media is that Mario Draghi’s premier is the surest guarantee of our bargaining force in the EU, now that the PNRR has highlighted the double move to give with the right hand the money of subsidies and loans and with the other to dictate the times, forms and methods of the so-called reforms.

All neoliberal reforms and economic-social disintegration that should start (think a little ‘madness and arrogance) from street vendors and beaches, to end with local public services, thus trampling the most accredited schools of thought and the most glorious and working experiences of public government, or mixed public-private, of local economies. Thus subtracting from the Municipalities resources and prerogatives that they still maintained after the two horsemen of the apocalypse, Pierluigi Bersani and Enrico Letta, to whom we owe the destruction of the urban-social fabric and of the historical vitality of our Municipalities, fulcrum and primeval origin of the primates Italians in the world.

And here a question arises. It is true, Mario Draghi was on the Britannia, with many of his collaborators, but subsequently his best known professional experience was that of president of the ECB imposed by the United States on the ordoliberal Germans, who fought him for about a decade, after having accompanied him. and to other financial angels in the years of irrational stock market exuberance (traces of which remain in the rubble of Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank and Unicredit). After all, the recent resignation of the governor of the Bundesbank they are nothing more than a formal distinction of an opponent always defeated, but with honor, and who prepares to follow a Merkel who is in retreat like the troops described by Xenophon in his immortal masterpiece (theAnabasis).

And here it is again that Italy goes out of line: Draghi should have always been disliked by ordoliberal Germany and for this reason it has always enjoyed North American support, at least that of the high financial circles with their cusps. Today they have become careful to fight China. Unlike in the past, and for this very reason it tried to weaken diplomatically and economically a Germany that was too Sino-centric in economics. Germany, which is indeed in retreat, but which has a big voice in the European Union. Now, if in the coalition government between Social Democrats, Greens and Liberals, the latter will obtain – as they will obtain – the government of the economy, will it not be precisely the debt mutualisation system created through the NRP that must be questioned? And who, then, should be the first enemy? Draghi, of course, who on the one hand announces that the new era of good debt for growth has begun … but who on the other hand is the standard bearer of automatic pilot without hesitation … “Complexity and contradictions of reality”, one would once have said . Draghi’s profile was (and is) that of a convinced “Atlantic” rather than a follower of EU domination by frugal nations. Thus dictates his story.

In short, something is wrong in the dominant narrative, something is wrong with the safe paths that have been traced in the symbolic universes of the mass media. Hence the uncertainty above all among the political forces more subordinate to the Franco-German axis, with respect to a possible climb to the Quirinale by Mario Draghi, which would shelter the highest republican office because there could not be a plebiscite election, with stabilizing, “institutionalizing” consequences, even on the party machinery that would perhaps begin a process of re-aggregation of forces also thanks to the elections in constitutional terms. What could happen if Italy regained a political vitality guaranteed by the Colle?

Even in the chancelleries that do not want to be too disturbed by a nation that has been “out of the game” in Europe since 2011, there are many questions. For this reason Italy regains a new role with Draghi, not totally subordinate, as it has been until today. It is not about magic or superomism as it often seems when reading the gazettes.

History is never the daughter of conspiracies, but always of a reality that is never black or white, but always gray, always nuanced, always elusive.

