Draghi among the hundred most influential characters of 2021 according to Time: he is the only Italian

Prime Minister Mario Draghi is (for the third time) among the 100 most influential people in 2021 according to Time.

He is the only Italian on the track: “The United States are grateful to have Mario as a partner again,” writes US Treasury Secretary and former Fed chief Janet Yellen explaining the choice. In 2012 “Draghi and the ECB helped stabilize the European economy. At the time I was at the Fed and was particularly grateful to have a partner like Mario on the other side of the Atlantic, someone with great experience and strong nerves.”

Nine years ago from the Lancaster House in London, the former president of the ECB proclaimed the now famous “whatever it takes” to save the Euro: “It’s been nine years since that famous speech, but Mario’s approach to do all the possible is more relevant and stimulating than ever “, Yellen’s words.

Now in Italy “he guides the country through the pandemic with a skilful hand, defending a rapid vaccination campaign and refreshment measures for businesses and workers”. With European resources “it has set in motion necessary and politically difficult policies to make the economy greener, reduce inequalities and move forward with digitalization”.

Others on the list include US President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, gymnast Simone Biles, actress Kate Winslet, singer Billie Eilish, WTO director Ngozi Okonjo- Iweala, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and writer Cathy Park Hong.

Loading... Advertisements

(Unioneonline / D)

© All rights reserved