Draghi & Co. Against Energy Company Profits, Enel Down By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – It is in the (MI 🙂 and the other Piazza Affari utilities are paying for the next moves by the Draghi government, with Palazzo Chigi preparing for a ‘Spanish’ measure against the extra profits of the utilities companies.

With this losing 2.3%, Enel (MI 🙂 – the company with the largest market cap in Piazza Affari – trades on the bottom of the 2.1% decrease, Hera (MI 🙂 sells 1, 5%, while A2A (MI 🙂 records -1%.

The expensive bills, with an estimated increase per family of + 55% on electricity and + 42% on gas, remains for many components of the majority the main grain of the first quarter of 2022. For this, according to the Minister of Economic Development Giorgetti, it is necessary to finance the relief on bills for users with a tax on the extra-profits of energy companies.

The companies, said the Mise owner at a press conference, must contribute “to general taxation to support the most disadvantaged categories”. “I believe that it is a shared opinion within the government that those who, in relation to this very particular situation, are recording extra profits must in some way contribute to general taxation to allow intervention against the most disadvantaged categories”.

“The modalities are being studied by the Ministry of Economy, but I believe that it will go in this direction”, added the Northern League minister, noting a concept already expressed by Prime Minister Draghi at the beginning of the week during the presentation of the latest anti-Covid measures.

In addition to the subsidies approved last September, the budget law has already allocated about 3.5 billion “to address the emergency bills in the first quarter”, and “other measures are expected to be taken to address this emergency,” he said. the former ECB.

However, subsidies cannot be the only weapon in the government’s hands. For Draghi, it is in fact necessary to “ask those who have made huge profits from the increases in the price of gas to share them with the rest of the company.” Meanwhile, the Cingolani-Giorgetti plan for doubling Italian gas production within a couple of years is taking shape more and more. , with planned investments of 1-1.5 billion, a solution that would allow less dependence on energy imports.

Meanwhile, after Russia affirmed that negotiations with the United States are “at a standstill”, European gas prices measured by are up 7.4% to 91.8 euros megawatt hour, with highs of 177 euros. touched on December 22 last.

The 16% collapse of French colleague Electricite de France (PA 🙂 also weighs on Enel (MI 🙂 stock after the Elysée ordered the group to sell low-cost nuclear energy to smaller rivals to limit the increase of electricity prices in the country.

Second Edf , which later revoked the guidance on profits, the maneuver could cost the group’s coffers up to € 8.4 billion.