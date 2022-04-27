Draghi denied Covid: now he is at Palazzo Chigi for the meeting ahead of the CDM

After nine days of isolation Mario Draghi he returned negative and is now expected at Palazzo Chigi, where he will immediately resume working in the presence. From 18 April the Prime Minister was in quarantine in his home in Umbria, in Città della Pieve, after discovering that he was positive for Covid. A news that had forced him to announce the institutional trip to Congo, where the ministers flew instead of him Di Maio And Cingolani. In these days, however, Draghi has continued to remotely follow the government’s commitments shortly after 11.30 he arrived at Palazzo Chigi to meet the undersecretary of the Prime Minister, Roberto Garofoliin view of tomorrow’s council of ministers, in which the aid and energy decree is awaited

Diplomatic commitments are now awaiting Draghi. The prime minister will fly to Kiev in early May to meet the Ukrainian president Vladimir Zelensky and to give even greater weight to the trip, the premier could reach the Ukrainian city together with the newly-born French president Emmanuel Macron and the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (currently disliked by Zelensky).