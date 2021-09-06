“Draghi donate vaccines to the most needy”. Take the irony on Gomez

The tweet of Selena Gomez Mario Draghi is igniting the web. The American pop star wrote to the Italian premier asking him to donate extra doses of the anti-Covid vaccine to the neediest countries, as part of a project that involves numerous world leaders. A twitter in the odor of controversy (not that of the singer) which in a short time entered the Italian trends. But instead of the attacks, jokes and ironic answers flew.

Selena Gomez has chosen Twitter to communicate with the leaders of European and non-European countries and ask them to actively contribute to the end of the pandemic. Like? “ I ask world leaders like the Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi to donate their extra doses of Covid-19 vaccine to the people who need it most. @Palazzo Chigi. Dragons Can we count on you? “, wrote Gomez on the popular social network. The Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, Emmanuel Macron and other European exponents were also recipients of the virtual message.

A request that is not personal, but linked to the project Vax Live for a fair worldwide distribution of vaccines. On May 8, in fact, the actress and singer will present the homonymous benefit concert, in which stars of the caliber of Jennifer Lopez, J Balvin and the Foo Fighter will perform, together to ask for a vaccine for everyone. An invitation that sparked some criticism: “ Very interesting that it is an American who asks this question since we have vaccinated 15 million doses while in the United States over 200 “. But that – mostly – aroused irony and sarcasm:” But we don’t even have the flight vaccines! “,” I love, we don’t even have them for us “,” We are without us too, beautiful. Fatte n’idea “,” I love I see you optimistic, you say extra vaccines? “.

And among the many teasing comments someone even launched into a heartfelt bilingual explanation with a lot of subtle reference to Giuseppe Conte: “ Dear Selena bella heart di panna. We don’t even have for us and then you have the wrong president. The good and bono one no longer fits. Maybe try again next time and you will be more lucky. Your friend Miley Cyrus, she yes who knew how to throw wrecking balls to the right one “.