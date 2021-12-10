Draghi hears Scholz, off to after Merkel

A face to face with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, a phone call with the new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the speech at the Democracy Summit promoted by the United States. Mario Draghi’s day is full, starting a little quietly with the mid-morning meeting with the Prime Minister of Poland. Who is received in the courtyard of Palazzo Chigi with all the honors that the protocol provides for a foreign head of state, but with which the premier avoids presenting himself together in front of the cameras. So much so that ended the face to face, the Polish sovereign leader – known for his strongly Eurosceptic and decidedly critical positions towards the EU – finds himself in the middle of Piazza Colonna, in front of the entrance to Palazzo Chigi, to issue statements alone to the few Polish journalists present. A meeting that the two protagonists define as “cordial” and in which the thorny issue of the migrant crisis on the border between Poland and Belarus and the situation in eastern Ukraine are addressed.

Politically more important, however, is the telephone conversation with the new Chancellor of Germany, the man after Merkel. The balance between Rome and Berlin, in fact, could face a coupon, if only for the fact that in this last year the privileged relationship between Draghi and Angela Merkel has quelled many of the historical reasons of tension between the two countries. Scholz, on the other hand, when he was Minister of Finance he never made any secret of his rigorist line, even using particularly critical tones towards Italy (“he must solve his problems himself and not rely on Europe”, he said in 2018). And today that he is Chancellor, he has chosen as his successor in Finance the liberal Christian Linder, considered the custodian of German rigorist orthodoxy, known for having repeatedly cited our country as a negative economic model not to be followed. On the other hand, only a few days ago the alert of the Eurogroup, which returned to attention the increase in current expenditure in countries with a high level of debt, Italy in the lead. In short, the issues on the table are thorny, also taking into account an international scenario which in the coming months risks being heavily influenced by the increase in the price of raw materials. Therefore, above all economic issues will be the focus of a bilateral meeting that Draghi and Scholz have decided to put on the agenda “in the coming days”.

Before the Council of Ministers on some fiscal measures, Draghi also spoke at the Democracy Summit promoted by the US. «With the Recovery – he said – we have chosen to act united and collectively share the cost of recovery. But we have also transformed the pandemic into an opportunity to overcome long-term inequities and promote sustainability and innovation ». In short, “we have bet on future generations”. Finally, the former issue of the ECB confirmed Italy’s commitment to “strengthen and protect human rights, especially in favor of the most vulnerable” and “further promote gender equality and social inclusion”, fighting also “all forms of intolerance and discrimination, including” those on sexual orientation “.