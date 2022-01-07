Draghi in Gravina: ‘Football, that’s not right’. Lega says no to stop the championship, towards the clash behind closed doors | First page

The Covid rejected Italian football and the A league in chaos. After the interventions of the Asl which led to the missing four matches out of the ten scheduled for Epiphany for the 20th day of the championship, the Lega di A met in the Assembly this afternoon to address the issue of the protocol and the requests to the government and regions, in view of the discussion table on January 12, and was forced to integrate the agenda with the new hypotheses of the last few hours: stop the championship for two weeks and think about the hypothesis of a reduction in capacity.

CONTACT GRAVINA-DRAGHI – The federal president Gabriele Gravina received a phone call from Mario Draghi, in which the premier informed himself about the state of the art, he said ‘worried‘for some situations concerning the Italian championship. Among these, in particular, the fact that, in this historical moment and in the conditions in which the country finds itself, is not convincing in the stadiums there are many fans who do not wear correctly or do not wear the FFP2 masks required by the new rules. And that clubs and football institutions turn a blind eye to this aspect. No direct threats, but also a signal: we cannot go on like this.

TOWARDS THE CLASH – The FIGC and the Lega di A have no intention of stopping the championship, also due to the difficulties in rescheduling games or entire shifts. The breezy alternative is therefore to play the matches behind closed doors, but this is also a scenario that the clubs want to avoid. after the long period already done behind closed doors last year and the resulting economic losses.

THE NOTE OF SERIE A – Meanwhile, at the end of the Assembly, Lega Serie A issued an official note: “Lega Serie A, at the end of today’s Assembly, firmly reaffirms its confidence in being able to continue the development of its competitions (Serie A TIM, Coppa Italia Frecciarossa, Supercoppa Frecciarossa) as scheduled, thanks to the application of the organizational regulations approved yesterday by the Lega Council. As a note released yesterday, Lega Serie A also hopes that in the government meeting next Wednesday it is possible to clearly identify the coordination tools of the territorial ASLs to ensure uniform management of covid-19 situations in the teams.

The companies will meet next week to investigate the situation of audiovisual rights in the Middle East and North Africa, an item on the agenda of the meeting “.