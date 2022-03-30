Draghi liquidates smart working. And it puts fragile workers at risk

Fragile and forgotten by the government of the Best. But above all exposed, with the end of smart working, to the danger of contracting Covid-19, in the workplace. With unpredictable consequences. This is how workers with serious illnesses feel, including cancer patients, diabetics, heart patients and those suffering from other autoimmune diseases.

The end of smart working exposes the immunosuppressed to the danger of contracting Covid-19

The problem is the regulatory vacuum caused by the end of the state of emergency, which threatens to bring them, as of March 31, at a crossroads: the protection of health or the preservation of the workplace. Because in fact there is no decree or circular that clarifies how to deal with these situations. In private, employers are not obliged to grant smart working.

The drama was experienced in the inattention of public opinion, while coronavirus cases are on the rise again, approaching 100,000 per day. In short, the virus returns to spin quickly and smart working is in fact strongly weakened as a means of limiting contacts and infections. In the public sector it is not really foreseen, in the private sector it is an option linked to the good heart of the company. “We feel like we have been sent to the lion’s den,” he tells The news Daniela Briugliaadministrator of the Facebook group “Immunosuppressed against coronavirus”.

“Sometimes – he adds – you feel like Don Quixote against windmills”. The battle, however, was undertaken with the aim of raising awareness among institutional leaders. Therefore a letter was written to the Prime Minister, Mario Draghibut also to the ministers responsible for the matter, Roberto Speranza (Health), Renato Brunetta (Public administration), Andrea Orlando (Labor and social policies) ed Erika Stefani (Disability).

The further objective is to shake the House and Senate in the face of the issue. It is no mystery that Covid-19, for people suffering from serious diseases, represents a much greater danger than others. Thus in the letter, which is addressed to Palazzo Chigi, fragile workers ask for “the extension of agile work both in the public and in the private sector”, referring to the “decree of February 4, 2022”, and the “possibility of resorting to illness” for those who cannot carry out agile ways of working.

And this is where the paradox lies: in the provision of now two months ago, that of 4 February, signed by the ministers Brunetta and Speranza, there was a list of all the pathologies for which greater attention was needed. They ranged from transplant patients to those with heart disease. Subjects to be protected, but only until March 31st. Of course, the government has foreseen the extension of the so-called health surveillance until 30 June 2022, which guarantees a presence in companies. But this, highlights the letter-denunciation of the workers, “inevitably creates a regulatory vacuum”.

The reason? “The workers themselves risk being declared unsuitable, without the state having a directive that imposes on employers the type of protection to be put in place to safeguard the health and work of the fragile workers themselves”. Thus the need to extend “the provisions of Cura Italia” is re-launched. Returning to the protections introduced after the first wave. Because one wave is as good as another for fragile workers. For them the risks are always the same.