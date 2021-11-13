Draghi now lashes the EU: “We need an agreement on migrants”

During the joint press point of France, Italy, Germany, the UN and Libya, at the end of the International Conference on Libya, Mario Draghi has beaten Europe on the issue of migrants: “ The reconciliation of the Italian and French positions reflects exactly the reconciliation between the Libyan authorities: if we do not get along we do not help Libya, this is the main reason why our positions have become very close “.

The premier, speaking of the landings, added: “ We need to intervene, do something to address this situation. However, it is certain that these continuous landings in Italy make the unsustainable situation, and the European Union must find an agreement on this front, and we ourselves must be able to invest more in Libya, to spend more money in Libya to help Libyans make these migrations more humane. Libya, however, is also a country of passage “. The premier, therefore, highlighted that” the third pillar of Libyan stability is the economy, it is important to have a single budget, the central bank must be consolidated “.

One of the goals of the International Conference on Libya was to get to the elections on December 24th. Emmanuel Macron confirmed: “ The international community supports this calendar, the key now for the smooth running is the role of the Libyan authorities in the coming weeks to foster an inclusive process “. The Italian premier added:” We keep in mind that Libyans want to vote: there are already 3 million registered for these elections, so it is important that this happens “. Mario Draghi wanted to underline the presence of Libyan representatives:” This is an important conference, I want to thank the other co-presidents, especially Libyans, their presence here, for which Italy has worked a lot, means two things: they have made their own path towards stability, discussed, decided by them, led by Libya, agreed with all of us “.