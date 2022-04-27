Draghi recovers from Covid. He hears Zelensky and in May he flies to Biden

Mario Draghi recovered from Covid-19 and returned to work at Palazzo Chigi.

It was the Prime Minister’s entourage himself who confirmed the finally negative bufferwhich allows the premier to leave the isolation – which had prevented him, among other things from participating in the government mission in Africa to stipulate new agreements on energy and gas supply – and to take back the agenda of upcoming engagements.

Among these, the institutional visits. While a trip to Kiev to meet with the president of Ukraine under Russian attack Volodymyr Zelenskithe departure of the premier for the United States.

As confirmed by White House spokesman Jen Psaki, Draghi will meet the US president in Washington Joe Biden the next May 10.

From what has been learned, the interview “will be an opportunity to reaffirm the historic friendship and strong partnership between the two countries. At the center of the meeting also the coordination with the Allies on measures in support of the Ukrainian people and to counteract theunjustified aggression of Russia“.

In these hours Draghi he also overheard Zelensky on the phone. “I told him of the progress in repelling Russian aggression. We are grateful for Italy’s involvement in the investigation of crimes against humanity committed by Russia. We also appreciate the support to strengthen sanctions against the aggressor, “Zelensky explained on Twitter.

