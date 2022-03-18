Draghi remembers pandemic victims. Incidence rises from 510 to 725, Rt increases to 0.94 from 0.84

The latest news and updates on Covid-19 today, Friday 18 March. Covid incidence rises from 510 to 725, Rt increases to 0.94 from 0.84. In yesterday’s bulletin 78,895 new cases and 128 deaths were recorded. Yesterday CdM for new covid decree: stop to the state of emergency from the end of March, masks and green pass away in May, smart working in the private sector until 30 June. Today is a day for the victims of Covid: several appointments not to forget. Draghi remembers “pandemic victims and their loved ones”
Omicron 2 scares the world, boom of cases in Germany and South Korea.
Turn on notifications to receive updates on
Andrea Crisanti on fourth dose: “I think I’ll do it, I’m starting to be old”
“I think I’ll do the fourth dose because I’m starting to be old. Of course if one is fragile, unfortunately it is also with the fourth dose. It doesn’t have to be a fig leaf. If one is immude, he can do as many doses as he wants, but remains susceptible “. This was stated by Andrea Crisanti, director of the Department of Molecular Microbiology at the University of Padua, guest of ’24 Mattino ‘on Radio 24.
Xi Jinping urges rapid containment of the Covid-19 epidemic
Xi Jinping yesterday urged a rapid containment of the spread of the Covid-10 epidemic in China. The latter’s observations emerged during a meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CCP Central Committee on the pandemic situation in the country.
Locatelli: “The end of the state of emergency and the beginning of the rebirth”
“The end of the state of emergency marks the rebirth, it is the beginning of the recovery, an opportunity to take advantage of the opportunity and correct what the pandemic has shown to be worthy of commitment”. This was stated by Franco Locatelli, president of the Higher Health Council. during the 48th trade union congress of the Fimp, the Italian Federation of pediatricians, underway in Rome.
Pfizer’s Covid vaccine poses no risk to myocarditis sufferers: research
The Covid vaccine poses no risk for patients with a history of myocarditis. Vaccination does not trigger a risk of recurrence or serious side effects. This was determined by a French research team led by doctors and scientists from the Civil Hospitals of Lyon
Covid Veneto, infections on the rise: today 6,061 positives
The upward phase of Covid cases in Veneto is confirmed, even experts are waiting to talk about an effective new wave. There have been 6,061 new infections in the last 24 hours, 13 victims. The incidence of positives on swabs is 9.23%. This was reported by the regional bulletin.
The mayor of Bergamo Gori: “We got up but the heart remained there”
“We went further, and we got up, but our heart stayed there.” The mayor of Bergamo Giorgio Gori writes it on Twitter, on the National Day for the victims of Covid-19, publishing a photo of the coffins lined up in the most dramatic days for the city of him.
Fico in Bergamo: “Thanks to doctors and nurses on the front line against Covid”
“In Bergamo for the Day in memory of the victims of Covid. To their loved ones, the proximity of the institutions and the country. Today we reaffirm our commitment to strengthening public health and we say thanks to doctors and nurses for their work always at the forefront “, so Roberto Fico president of the Chamber of Deputies in Bergamo for the commemoration of the victims of the Covid emergency.
Burioni: “Against Omicron 2 you need three doses”
This was reported in a tweet by the doctor and professor of Microbiology and Virology at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University in Milan, citing a recent American study whose results were published in the “New England Journal of Medicine”.
Crisanti: “I’ll do the fourth dose, but it’s not enough to protect fragile people”
“I think I’ll take the fourth dose because I’m also starting to be a bit old. But let’s face it: if someone is fragile also with the fourth dose, it’s not a fig leaf so we wash our conscience with the fourth dose . If someone is frail or immunosuppressed, you can do as many doses as you want, they always remain susceptible “. This was underlined by Andrea Crisanti, director of the Department of Molecular Microbiology at the University of Padua, guest of ’24 Mattino ‘on Radio 24.
He administered fake vaccines to no vax for 150 euros: nurse arrested in Naples
The carabinieri of the Nas of Naples have executed a precautionary custody measure in prison with the benefit of house arrest issued by the Neapolitan investigating judge against a woman, a social health worker, who must answer for corruption for acts contrary to official duties, embezzlement and forgery in a public document. The suspect allegedly addressed an indefinite number of people to the vaccination hub of Naples – Capodimonte in which two of her accomplices, already arrested on January 26, simulated the inoculation of the anti Covid-19 vaccine serum in exchange for 150.00 for each administration false which allowed to obtain the green pass.
Gimbe: infections increased by 36% in 7 days, slows down the decline in hospitalizations
Undersecretary Costa: “Okay fewer restrictions, but 7 million Italians are missing a third dose”
Covid emergency over? “There is no doubt – explains Undersecretary for Health Andrea Costa in Mattino Cinque news – that we are facing a positive scenario, thanks to the sense of responsibility of the Italians who for two years have respected rules, restrictions and who above all have joined the vaccination campaign in an important way. We must however remember a fundamental element: we have about 7 million citizens who have yet to receive the booster dose, the booster dose, we hope that despite the relaxation of the restrictive measures they understand how important it is complete the vaccination cycle “. “The deadline for receiving the booster dose – adds Costa – is four months from the second dose, so there are many fellow citizens who have yet to mature this time, we are confident that there is still a sense of responsibility and we understand how much vaccination is important, because the third dose is the one that protects the most from the serious consequences of the disease. We therefore hope that even in the face of an increase in infections there is no correlation with the increase in pressure in the our hospitals “.
Sebastiani (Cnr): “Contagions and hospitalizations increase in 9 regions”
In 9 regions out of 21 hospital admissions are increasing and the percentage of positive molecular tests rises, which at the national level has gone from 9.5% to 15% in the last 14 days. This is indicated by the analyzes of the mathematician Giovanni Sebastiani, of the Institute for the Applications of Computing ‘M.Picone’, of the National Research Council (Cnr)
Contagion after the vaccine increases the antibody response against Omicron
This is indicated by the results of a study just published in the journal of the American Society for Microbiology that shed light on immunity in individuals with dual vaccination.
Iss: “4 regions at high risk; 15 at moderate risk”
“Four Regions are classified at high risk” due to multiple resilience alerts “. This is what the Ministry of Health-Iss-Regions meeting this morning revealed. Fifteen Regions are classified at moderate risk, of which two at high probability of progression at high risk. The remaining two Regions / Autonomous Provinces are classified at low risk according to the Ministerial Decree of 30
April 2020. Finally, 17 Regions / Autonomous Provinces report at least one single resilience alert. Four Regions report multiple resilience alerts.
Mattarella: “We bow to the memory of the victims of Covid”
“The date of March 18, 2020 remains engraved in the memory of the Italians. An image, that of the military vehicles that transported the victims of a virus which was then still unknown to Bergamo, which contained the tragedy of the entire pandemic. In memory of the victims we bow . The entire national community is recognized in the pain of their families “. This was stated by the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella on the occasion of the National Day in memory of the victims of the Coronavirus epidemic.
Covid incidence rises to 725 from 510.Rt increases to 0.94 from 0.84
The incidence of Covid-19 cases in Italy rises: this week it is equal to 725 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants compared to 510 last week. According to what has been learned, the table on the decision-making indicators of the weekly monitoring by Iss-Ministry of Health highlights this. The transmissibility index Rt instead rises to 0.94 from 0.84.
Today is a day for the victims of Covid: the appointments not to forget
The Speaker of the Chamber Roberto Fico will also be in Bergamo on March 18 to remember the people who died of Covid on the second National Day in memory of the victims of the coronavirus epidemic. A day established in 2021, exactly one year after the long march of army vehicles leaving Bergamo with the coffins of Covid victims.
At 10:30 Fico will participate in the laying of the wreath on the memorial plaque at the Comitero Monumentale and at 11 in the Cathedral of Sant’Alessandro at the first performance of the piece “Lumen Christi” that the composer Torsten Rasch has dedicated in Bergamo. At 12, then, in the Bosco della memoria at the park of the Trucca commemoration ceremony. Institutional, religious and artistic events throughout Italy.
Caserta, schools in Teverola closed: there are too many Covid cases
What will happen with the end of the state of emergency from next March 31st
Covid decree, goodbye indoor masks and green pass: what changes from April
The government has announced the end of the anti-contagion measures: from the Green Pass, to the rules for quarantine, masks and the obligation to vaccinate, practically all the restrictions introduced to combat the Covid pandemic will be relaxed between April and May.
The latest news on Coronavirus Covid-19 today, Friday 18 March
The latest news and updates on Covid-19 today, Thursday 17 March. The numbers of new infections and covid deaths in Italy continue to be high. In the latest bulletin 78,895 new cases of Coronavirus in Italy were recorded compared to 529,882 swabs between molecular and antigen tests. The rate of positivity it stood at 15.1% (+ 0.3%). THE dead covid on the last day there were 128. Below is the situation Region by Region:
- Lombardy: +8.670
- Veneto: +6.829
- Emilia Romagna: +3.682
- Campania: +8.370
- Lazio: +9.504
- Piedmont: +2.967
- Tuscany: +5.529
- Sicily: +6.230
- Puglia: +8.559
- Liguria: +1.572
- Friuli-Venezia Giulia: +1.241
- Brands: +2.889
- Abruzzo: +2,208
- Calabria: +4.008
- PA Bolzano: +648
- Umbria: +2.522
- Sardinia: +2.411
- PA Trento: +393
- Basilicata: +1.022
- Molise: +292
- Aosta Valley: +76
In yesterday’s bulletin 78,895 new cases and 128 deaths were recorded. Yesterday CdM for new covid decree: stop in the state of emergency from the end of March. Masks and passed away in May. Smart working in private until June 30th. Gimbe report: covid cases rise and slow down the decline in hospitalizations due to Omicron 2 and the decline in vaccination protection. Ricciardi: “Without protection indoors there is a risk of a new wave of Covid”.
Omicron 2 scares the world, boom of cases in Germany and South Korea.