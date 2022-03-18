Draghi remembers pandemic victims. Incidence rises from 510 to 725, Rt increases to 0.94 from 0.84

Covid emergency over? “There is no doubt – explains Undersecretary for Health Andrea Costa in Mattino Cinque news – that we are facing a positive scenario, thanks to the sense of responsibility of the Italians who for two years have respected rules, restrictions and who above all have joined the vaccination campaign in an important way. We must however remember a fundamental element: we have about 7 million citizens who have yet to receive the booster dose, the booster dose, we hope that despite the relaxation of the restrictive measures they understand how important it is complete the vaccination cycle “. “The deadline for receiving the booster dose – adds Costa – is four months from the second dose, so there are many fellow citizens who have yet to mature this time, we are confident that there is still a sense of responsibility and we understand how much vaccination is important, because the third dose is the one that protects the most from the serious consequences of the disease. We therefore hope that even in the face of an increase in infections there is no correlation with the increase in pressure in the our hospitals “.