Draghi responds to the fifty Nobel Prizes

Certainly it is not the implementation of the slogan of the labor movement at the beginning of the short century, taken up, everyone will remember, by the principal Sandro Pertini: “Empty the arsenals of weapons, fill the granaries”, but the proposal advanced yesterday with an appeal signed by fifty Nobel laureates and academics from every country – among others by Carlo Rubbia and Giorgio Parisi -, it is really very important. Above all because, probably with the morality of those who feel the need for a restitution of truth – how much science has been abused by military research to destroy rather than build? – is addressed simply and directly to the governments of the world.

What does the appeal declare and ask for? To negotiate a balanced reduction in global military spending that would trigger a great “global dividend for peace”, freeing up enormous resources to be used for humanity’s grave problems: pandemics, global warming, extreme poverty. And he does so immediately with a complaint that photographs the current condition of the planet struggling with every kind of armed conflict: “World military spending has doubled since 2000. It is approaching 2 trillion US dollars a year, and is increasing in all regions of the world – claim the Nobel Prize winners – individual governments are under pressure to increase military spending because others do so ». It is the arms race.

A colossal waste of resources that could be used much more wisely ». It is the vicious circle of more weapons, more war, more war, more weapons – more and more sophisticated – from which not only does one not get out but more and more becomes a sea of ​​quicksand. For an arms race doubled in 20 years that has generated only devastating deadly conflicts. The proposal? “The governments of all the member states of the United Nations negotiate a common reduction of their military expenditures of 2% every year, for five years. The logic of the proposal is simple: opposing nations reduce military spending, so the security of each country is increased, while deterrence and balance are preserved.

We propose that half of the resources freed from this agreement are destined to a global fund, under the supervision of the United Nations, to tackle the serious common problems of humanity… The other half remains at the disposal of individual governments ». In short, the Nobel Prize winners insist: “Let’s work together, instead of making war”. Too simplistic? Not so. Let’s do our bills in our pockets too. In Italy, 26 billion euros are spent annually by the Ministry of Defense, equivalent to an average of over 70 million euros a day – against the continent’s worst wages, missing healthcare costs and persistence on citizenship income.

In addition, for the next few years, a fund of 30 billion euros allocated for military purposes by the Ministry of Economic Development and another 25 billion requested by the Recovery Fund. In the next few years, as requested by NATO and reiterated by the US, it is necessary to pass to at least 36 billion euros per year, equivalent to an average of about 100 million euros a day. Around 4 million dollars are spent on military purposes every minute around the world. In 2020, world military spending nearly reached $ 2 trillion, the highest level since 1988 after adjusting for inflation.

World military spending it is driven by that of the United States, which rose to approximately 770 billion dollars a year (SIPRI estimates, 3 times the military expenditure of China and 12 times that of Russia). The figure represents the Pentagon’s budget, including war operations. And with other items of a military nature, we total over 1 trillion a year.

Someone will immediately say of the naivety of the appeal of the Nobel laureates: in the end, however, 2% would legitimize that the other 98% is still used for war. But beware, this savings which, counted on 2 trillion dollars, would mean one trillion lire written off for peace and the vital needs of humanity, does not run the risk – we would like to be proved wrong – of being approved by any government. of the world engaged in chattering in the “ecological transition” with arsenals full of weapons, including nuclear weapons.

Since everyone is active in the arms race, even with the blackmail of the occupation – which also weighs on the union, because a real discourse on the reconversion of the war industry has never become widespread practice. All of them, starting with the Draghi government which has repeatedly announced a “rearmament” while starting the darkest trafficking of arms sales to corrupt and dictatorial regimes, if not even at war or occupying other countries.

A committed Draghi government with Macron and other European leaders – think of the “ecological” armed drones that seal the green-social democratic government pact in Germany – not to reduce spending on weapons but “simply” to double it with the so-called European defense. Intended not as an alternative to heavy expenses for the Atlantic Alliance, but as a double addition, as a reinforcement of NATO which remains central – also in activating new crises and wars after the disastrous ones that have seen it as a protagonist. Please listen and answer Draghi to the appeal of the 50 academics and Nobel laureates.