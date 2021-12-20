Draghi: ‘Sport extraordinary year, triumphs are never enough’ – Sport

With the awarding of the sailing Olympians Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti, followed by the Olympic gold medalist of taekwondo Vito Dell’Aquila, first conquered by Italy in Tokyo, the ceremony for the delivery of the 2021 Gold Collars has started. ‘Auditorium Parco della Musica in Rome.

Even the Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, at the ceremony for the delivery of the Coni Gold Collars. The premier took the stage of the Auditorium Parco della Musica, while the athletics gold medals in Tokyo were received.

“It is a great pleasure to be here to celebrate the many successes of Italian sport. I had the opportunity to personally congratulate many of you. I have wonderful memories of the meetings at Palazzo Chigi. And I am happy to be able to renew my congratulations before saying goodbye for Christmas, “said Draghi. “There has been much talk of the extraordinary year experienced by Italian sport. I am sure that for you, as for all champions, triumphs are never enough. However, we must know how to appreciate victories when they happen. The fans, myself included, remember them all. “.

“I was educated to play sports since I was a child, for a period I also did it with a competitive spirit and it left an indelible mark on me. Playing sports at a competitive level, at any level, is profoundly educational, it leaves a memory that remains for lifetime”.

“The men’s national football team, once again winning by the Europeans. The women’s and men’s national volleyball teams, also European champions. The forty medals at the Olympics and the sixty-nine at the Paralympics, never so many. at the end of the match, the penalties scored and saved – said Draghi -. With the tricolor that accompanied all your exultations and celebrations. You have entered history, and you have brought the whole country with you. We are grateful to you – and we are grateful to yours coaches, your clubs, your loved ones “.

“Sport is such an important element that it can have constitutional dignity. When we think about what is most characteristic of our formation in our life we ​​think of giving a constitutional dignity. The same is true for the environment: elements not present when the Constitution was written “, said Prime Minister Draghi, answering the question on the possibility of including sport in the Italian Constitution during the ceremony for the delivery of the Gold Collars at the Auditorium in Rome.

“2022? It looks like an equally important year for sport”: said the president of Coni Giovanni Malagó arriving at the ceremony for the delivery of the Gold Collars at the Auditorium Parco della Musica in Rome. “This award means that it is the final moment of a season that has made Italy great in sport”, concluded the Coni number one.

“I am grateful for the presence of the Prime Minister at this ceremony and on this occasion I emphasize that in 2021 Italy overtook all other nations in sport, apart from the United States, which are now unattainable. It is a historic milestone, to be second on the planet out of over two hundred Olympic committees. It’s a unique thing “, said Malagò, during the ceremony for the delivery of the 2021 Gold Collars at the Auditorium in Rome.

“The mood is good, this is sport. You can do beautiful things and then draw like we did, we still have our chances to go to the World Cup,” said the coach. Mancini on the moment of Italy. “Let’s hope 2022 is better than 2021. World Cup victory? In the meantime, let’s qualify “, he concluded.

“I believe that the Government is adopting every means to safeguard fans, I do not exclude this measure: if it is done it will be to protect the health of those who go to the stadium”, says Undersecretary for Sport Valentina Vezzali arriving at the ceremony for the delivery of the Gold Collars. at the Auditorium Parco della Musica in Rome on the possibility of introducing the obligation of a tampon in addition to the vaccine to access the stadium. “I hope that certain coverage will be found in the budget law. School and sport are fundamental. I am sure that the Government will find the right measures”, she added regarding the news on the inclusion of the physical education teacher in primary school.