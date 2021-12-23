Draghi: “There is one hypothesis a day on Telecom. Government at the window”

Prime Minister Mario Draghi also dwelt on Tim’s future yesterday at the press conference at the end of the year. “There is no predetermined path for the new structure of the company,” he said yesterday. The premier spoke of the non-binding offer made by the US fund KKR, which put about 11 billion on the plate but of which, he said, “the characteristics are not yet fully understood”. At the same time, he confirmed that, on the matter, there are ongoing negotiations between Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, Vivendi (first shareholder of the group with 23.8%) and other shareholders. Among the latter there could also be the Australian fund Macquarie which has 40% of Open Fiber, paid 2.12 billion, while the remaining 60% is in the hands of the CDP itself. For its part, Kkr has already invested 1.8 billion in FiberCop, ie in Tim’s secondary network, of which it has 37.5 percent. In short, a situation of crossed shareholders and funds that do not intend to give up after the failure to create a single fiber network between Tim itself and Open Fiber.

Returning to Tim’s crossroads with respect to Kkr’s offer, “the government – explained Draghi – is not in a position to say what to do, there is no predetermined path. However, we intend to protect Tim’s employment, network and technology whatever the reorganization operation may be ». Draghi then remarked how “there are new ideas almost every week about Tim’s future”, however “the fixed point of government action will be the protection of the three aspects just mentioned”.

It should be emphasized that Kkr’s proposal is subject to the support of the government which, through the CDP, controls 9.9% of the company and of the board of directors of Tim, where the three representatives of Vivendi also sit, headed by the financier Vincent Bolloré.

The US fund aims to purchase 100% of Tim and to merge its network into a separate company on the model of Snam and Terna, which are owned by Cassa Depositi itself. “The corporate configuration that will be created – said Draghi – or which will be achieved through the action of current shareholders or through the government will in any case allow the safeguarding of Tim’s employment, infrastructure and technology”. And therefore of its approximately 40 thousand employees in Italy, of the fiber network and of strategic companies such as Sparkle and Telsy which also operate for national security.

According to some analysts, Draghi’s words can be interpreted as a half opening to Kkr’s offer. And, in fact, yesterday the Tim share went up on the stock market, closing up 1.8% at a price of 0.44 euros; although still far from the € 0.505 proposed by Kkr. A figure which, for Vivendi and the small shareholders of Asati, would in any case be insufficient. However, even the market is betting on the need for a relaunch by Kkr if it intends to complete the operation.

Despite SuperMario’s words, the unions remain worried and ask for clarity as soon as possible: on January 12 they will meet Tim’s general manager, Pietro Labriola, who should soon be appointed CEO. The uncertainty at the top of the group – at present the powers are shared between Labriola and the president Salvatore Rossi – worries the unions who fear conflict between shareholders and a power vacuum.