Draghi, we have a problem: why are the anti Covid regulations so incomprehensible?

In these days the hilarious video by Giovanni Scifoni in which a poor citizen calls a toll-free number to ask what measures to apply in case of positive Covid is depopulated on the web. The surreal dialogue that comes out of it makes us laugh a lot but also makes us reflect, because it comes dangerously close to what is happening to all those who, in this period, have had to face the practical consequences of positivity at Covid: a real situation. chaos of rules. The combination of zone colors (white, yellow, orange, red), choice of the type of Green Pass (ordinary, Super or Mega), types of tampons (domestic, antigenic and molecular) and Law Decree (one every few days) has created a babel of rules, prescriptions and measures that are essentially impossible to apply literally; at best, one may have the ambition to get closer to their implementation, but few can be sure that they are correctly following all existing procedures.

A chaos that arises for several reasons. The first is the extreme speed of the virus, which makes everything tremendously more difficult; there is no time to think fully, measures are approved that become obsolete and change in a few days, as soon as it is understood that the previous recipe does not work. A second element, equally serious but so far little considered, is generated by the cryptic language of the rules: following an ancient – unfortunately – tradition of our legal system, the rules are written in a language reserved for a select few, as if it were a form of ” knowledge ”destined not to be shared with the majority of citizens.

It is sufficient to read the art. 8 of the latest anti Covid decree law (n.221 of last December 24) to understand the problem: we read in paragraph 1 of the law that:

“From 10 January 2022 until the end of the epidemiological emergency from COVID-19, access to services and activities, referred to in Article 9-bis, paragraph 1, letters c), d), f), g) , h), of the decree-law of 22 April 2021, n. 52, converted, with modifications, by the law of 17 June 2021, n. 87, is allowed only to subjects in possession of the green certifications COVID-19, referred to in article 9, paragraph 2, letters a), b) and c-bis) of the decree-law n. 52 of 2021, as well as to the subjects referred to in article 9-bis, paragraph 3, first sentence, of decree-law no. 52 of 2021.“

What prevents the legislator from writing (for example) something like “from January 10 to access public transport is the possession of the Super Green Pass mandatory?”. Nothing, if not the presumption of speaking only to a small circle of technicians possessing the necessary skills to decipher normative texts, and not to the entire citizenry. If the problem were limited only to this norm, it would be resolvable after all; but unfortunately this “lunar” technique of writing the rules has accompanied all the anti Covid decrees approved in this two-year period, including those of the previous government, which wrote using the same form the many DPCM protagonists of the first phase (who does not remember the discussions on what was meant by “sporting” activity, object of very complicated definitions, or on the concept of “stable affects”?).

Anyone wishing to understand which rules must be applied, could check on the Government website that there are at least 36 legal texts, composed of hundreds and hundreds of paragraphs written in the way we have seen, to which are added hundreds of FAQs (simple answers published on public sites, without of normative value but now taken from legal sources), local ordinances, ministerial circulars and trade union agreements, whose content is not always coordinated and even, at times, contradictory (emblematic is the case of the circular of the Ministry of Health issued at the end of the year, which describes a rule on the duration of health self-monitoring other than that provided for by Legislative Decree 221/2021).

The Draghi government was characterized in the first months of work for the search for a discontinuity with the previous executives, also thanks to the large group of technicians enlisted to make it work at its best; it would be appropriate for these technicians to put in the new year’s work agenda, among the most urgent issues, the solution to this real regulatory emergency, which is not a topic only for jurists and experts but creates a deep wound among those who write the rules, demanding compliance, and who is willing to apply.

Writing rules in clear and understandable language is a constitutional duty of the legislator, a high and democratic form of exercising power, which generates trust and respect towards institutions.

The tools to achieve this result would be many, but most of all a “Consolidated Emergency Text” would be needed: a coordinated collection of the rules in force, with a list – written in understandable Italian – of the definitions and a review, in a simplified key, of what can be done and what cannot be done. A collection that should also follow a common thread so far neglected by all the “emergency legislators”: to find mechanisms that are simple to understand and memorize, without expecting that 60 million people are able, day by day, to mix dozens and dozens of variables to understand what can be done and what cannot.

Read also: