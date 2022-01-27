Draghi’s mistakes in the Ukrainian crisis

For days now, it seems that an armed conflict in Ukraine is upon us, as the United States rejects any possible Russian proposal. Biden responds only with announcements of military reinforcements to be deployed in Eastern Europe, in front of which France, Germany and Italy are holding the brakes. Only Britain says it is willing to support America. For Mario Draghi, the hypothesis of new sanctions against Moscow is at least questionable because, he says, “commercial ties make this road difficult”, to which is added the fear of a reduction or complete blocking of gas supply by Russian, on which we depend for 40%.

This attitude has become evident in these days, when in response to the request for the deployment of troops from the American side, the leaders of some of the major Italian companies met in videoconference with the Russian president. Vladimir Putin to discuss bilateral economic ties and establish new partnerships.

“It is a very dangerous and incorrect move,” he told us Carlo Jean, strategy expert, lecturer and columnist. “The Americans will not like it and could go so far as to impose sanctions on our companies: the United States is not joking about these things.” Although the hypothesis of a conflict appears highly unlikely, Jean told us again, we tried to evaluate with him a possible war scenario: in fact, the American troops present in the countries of the former Soviet bloc are a few hundred, even by sending the 8,500 soldiers requested by Biden, the Russians with the more than 100,000 soldiers deployed on the border with Russia appear decidedly ahead.

There is now talk of war as a real possibility, but is it really possible or is it just a big bluff on both sides?

I believe a conflict is highly unlikely.

Why are the two major super powers in the world involved?

I would also say why the Ukrainian bite for Russia is a little too big.

The effective presence of American soldiers in Europe, apart from Italy and Germany, is very low, especially in the countries of the former Soviet bloc, where it amounts to a few hundred soldiers. Even alerting 8,500 soldiers, as Biden asks, does it not remain a huge disproportion in favor of the Russians?

It must be taken into account that the Americans have the support of countries like Poland, Romania and the Baltic countries, more or less a couple of hundred thousand men with modern armaments.

Are they armies equipped and capable of fighting?

The Polish one certainly yes, but also the Romanian one. In Poland, another 4,000 American soldiers are currently operating, returning from exercises that are held continuously in this country.

However, the leaders of France, Germany and Italy do not seem ready to move. Biden also called Draghi asking for more involvement. Will Italy ever send soldiers to Ukraine?

There are already Italian troops in the Baltic countries, they are part of the NATO troops that serve as a deterrent against a Russian ground attack. There should be two companies. In recent hours, NATO has deployed a few planes and a few ships in the Baltic Sea, while Italy has not met the Defense Council, which should have ruled on the Italian commitment within NATO and Europe in support of their policy.

The Russians are interested in the Donbass. Would it be a limited conflict or could it spread?

The Russian deployment actually extends to the northern part of Ukraine and Belarus. From what it is possible to understand, the Russian military plan would be a blitz on the capital Kiev, but it seems unlikely to me that it will succeed.

Russia has also sent ships to the Mediterranean and is carrying out exercises in Belarus: could a possible conflict also extend to these areas?

In Kaliningrad, the capital of the Russian enclave in the midst of Lithuania and Poland, Moscow will certainly have strengthened its military presence. Russian ships in the Mediterranean are a suicidal move, because, should a conflict break out, they would be the first to go to the bottom.

Because?

There is the nuclear aircraft carrier Truman in the eastern Mediterranean and consequently the few Russian ships present would have a rather short life. In Naples, then, there are the American Sixth Fleet and the American headquarters in the Mediterranean.

To Biden’s requests for a greater Italian commitment, Draghi replied that commercial ties with Russia prevent it and then there is the gas knot.

In reality, it is Germany that has had the greatest damage with the sanctions imposed in 2014 on Russia after the invasion of Crimea, because it has lost about 25 billion dollars compared to Italy’s three. Our position, however, should be better specified from the point of view of public opinion. The meeting of the Supreme Defense Council, chaired by President Mattarella, would have had a very different impact. Furthermore, Draghi did not ban Italian industrialists from going to Moscow, who have not fully assessed the American reaction and risk being hit by sanctions.

In this context, China is quietly watching. Could it happen that she acts as a mediator, playing the most responsible part compared to the other two warmongers and thus gaining a prominent place internationally?

I do not believe. When it comes to serious matters, warmongers and pacifists count for little, what matters is the balance of power. More important is the fact that China thinks the United States is in decline and that its anti-American strategy is winning in the long run. Russia, on the other hand, believes it has to hurry before losing its prestige again towards the West, but above all towards China. Russian moves are a bit of a gamble, due to the fact that he tries to play on the division of the West, on critical situations such as Biden’s internal weakness, the elections in France, the change of government in Germany, chaos which is in Italy.

Biden appears very fragile and very nervous: how do you judge his work?

Biden counts relatively, the establishment behind him counts, which is extremely compact. We do not judge the man for his weaknesses, he also appears in the front row from a media point of view, but the strength of the US does not depend on him.

In your opinion, will the United States go ahead with the attitude shown so far?

Surely.

(Paolo Vites)

