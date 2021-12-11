Dragogna, the 10-year-old girl lost in the flooding river was found lifeless

DRAGON. Unfortunately there was no happy ending. The 10-year-old girl missing since the evening of Friday 10 December after being sucked into the Dragogna River, in neighboring Slovenia, was found lifeless by rescuers.

This was announced with a post on social networks by the Koper police who, in collaboration with the divers of the Slovenian army, the men of the Slovenian underwater rescue service, the professional firefighters and volunteers and rescue dog guides, continued the ‘search operation since yesterday evening, also with rescue teams from neighboring Croatia.

The girl’s body was found beneath the surface of the water, about 300 meters below the point where the girl lost her tracks while she was crossing the stream on the run with her mother, a refugee, and the brothers of 18 and 5 years.

The girl had slipped from the shoulders of the woman who was supporting her and disappeared into the darkness of the night sucked into the current of the river. The woman, a Turkish according to the Croatian police, which suggests that she is in fact a Kurd, was hospitalized for hypothermia at the regional hospital in Pula, but is not serious, while the two surviving children were entrusted to a structure of Croatian social services.