Dragon Age 4 returns with scary concept art (literally)

Halloween has now arrived and numerous games have already played their part in celebrating the arrival of this frightening holiday.

The chorus is now joined by another long-awaited comeback, which in reality we don’t hear much about and which has disappeared from the radar for a while. We are talking about Dragon Age 4, game that, although not much is known about it and has not been discussed recently, is certainly not forgotten especially by that part of fans of the saga who are waiting for the return of the fantasy RPG series.

Recently in fact, the executive producer Christian Dailey and the creative director Matthew Goldman revealed on Twitter one “scary” concept art concerning own Dragon Age 4, all perfectly in theme for the Halloween party.

Hey hey, happy Friday and Happy Halloween. It’s been a bit since we posted, but all is well. Have a SAFE / fun weekend. 🐲💀🐲 pic.twitter.com/asWnXVlLSu – Christian Dailey (@ChristianDailey) October 29, 2021

In fact, in the above concept art we notice gods not dead on the right, illuminated by the disturbing light of the moon. The undead are definitely not new to the landscape of Dragon Age, it is in fact a very specific and well characterized fantasy context in which such creatures cannot be missing, also considering the fact that the necromancy it is quite present. We do not know however (via Gamerant) if in Dragon Age 4 the undead will be just like that, or if it’s just a peculiar representation of them specific to the Halloween theme.

We notice on the left instead an equally disturbing castle, surrounded by a red halo. Again we don’t know exactly what it means, but remember that the Red Lyrium it was a substance that fills well-defined roles in previous iterations of the brand.

In the meantime, to hearten all diehard fans of the saga who are hoping for a next-gen exclusivity of the next Dragon Age, important confirmations arrive.

