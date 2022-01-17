Dragon Age Inquisition Remake in Unreal Engine 5 is a next-gen amateur project – Nerd4.life

A developer decided to create some sort of Dragon Age: Inquisition remake on the new Unreal Engine 5, thus giving a strongly next gen impression to the original BioWare and EA game released in 2014, showing it in a new video.

The original chapter was built on the Frostbite Engine and already had a notable appearance, but in this case it is obviously a substantial evolution, as evidenced by the video focused on the area of The Crow Fens within the game. Obviously, even in this case it is very difficult for the project to come to fruition as a total reconstruction of Dragon Age: Inquisition, given the vastness of the original game and the problems that could arise from managing a project of this magnitude even in terms of rights, but it is still an interesting view.

If nothing else, the footage in Unreal Engine 5 can give an idea of ​​what the new Dragon Age might look like, still in development at BioWare but intended to be a project. entirely next gen, in the intentions of the developers and also given the timing of the launch, considering that it will arrive in the next few years. In any case, remember that Dragon Age 4 will still be built on Frostbite, therefore it will not make use of the graphic technologies of Epic Games.

The settings developed by Leo Torres, developer who is working on the Dragon Age Inquisition project on Unreal Engine 5, are however really impressive, as we see in the video. In the meantime, we have learned that BioWare plans to rebuild its reputation with the new Dragon Age and Mass Effect.