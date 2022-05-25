Entertainment

Dragon Ball: a fan imagines the star of Joker in Vegeta – Teller Report

And if the prince of the Saiyans had been played by Joaquin Phoenix? On his Instagram account, the so-called samukarts has fun imagining what the characters of “Dragon Ball” could look like if they were interpreted by Hollywood stars.

While last April, we already told you about his work on Dwayne Johnson – transformed into Broly by him – the artist samukarts continues to imagine what the characters of Dragon Ball could look like if they were embodied by Hollywood stars.

Recently, on his Instagram accounthe had fun representing Joaquin Phoenix as Vegeta, Samuel L. Jackson as Piccolo, Arnold Schwarzenegger as C-16, Johnny Depp as C-17, Scarlett Johansson as C-18, or even Selena Gomez as Videl.

Recall that in 2009, the characters created by Akira Toriyama had already had the opportunity to be interpreted by real actors in the feature film DragonBall Evolution. A film signed by James Wong, particularly criticized by fans of the manga, in which Goku took on the features of Justin Chatwin and Master Roshi those of Chow Yun-Fat.

(Re)discover our video dedicated to Dragon Ball…

