Dragon Ball could have its live action universe thanks to Disney

Dragon Ball is one of the most successful anime in history with titles that expanded its mythology. Goku could have the live action universe of him!

dragon ball is probably the most successful anime in history thanks to the epic mythology that the work of Akira Toriyama closely following the life of the Saiyan warrior Goku since he was a little boy who lost his grandfather until he started his own family. All this seasoned with tremendous fights where the ki of fighters is the key to overcoming their opponents.

Now a rumor on the Internet, which is expanding remarkably, indicates that Kevin Feig would have planned to produce a complete universe live action focused on dragon ball even bigger than franchises Marvel Y starwars. The bet seems very risky and the version still has no official confirmation but the magnitude of the chance forces us to report it.

Dragon Ball could have revenge in live action

dragon ball had its live action version with the 2009 film titled Dragon Ball Evolution starring Justin Chatwin as Goku, James Marsters as Piccolo, Emmy Rossum as Bulma, and Chow Yun-fat as Master Roshi. The reality is that this film was a great disappointment for anime fans and even the screenwriter of that story, Ben Ramsey, apologized to the public.

That movie was produced by 20th Century Foxa study that was later acquired by Disney in 2019. Do the rights of dragon ball are in the hands of the House of Mouse? Of course not! The company can make a new movie live actionbut the rights to the animated series continue to be held by Akira Toriyama, Toei Animation and Shueisha.

It is true that the fandom of dragon ball is one of the most passionate out there, even competing with fans of Marvel Y starwars. In Disney they are aware of this situation and that is why many assume that this version may be anchored in reality. The House of Mouse saw the potential of a hero with Asian roots with Shang Chi And maybe it’s the turn of Goku, Vegeta and the others to surprise on the big screen. After all, Saiyans do know about second chances.