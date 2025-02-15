‘Dragon Ball Daima’ Shatters the Internet with Its Most Legendary Transformation Yet!

What To Know Dragon ball daima is dragon ball gt rebornWhile Dragon Ball GT may not be regarded as the saga’s best story arc, Super Saiyan 4 was beloved by all fans.

Akira Toriyama has now canonized it in Dragon Ball Daima, essentially making the series a homage to GT within canonical boundaries.

Attention: This article contains SPOILERS for Dragon Ball Daima.

the epic showdown in dragon ball daima

Episode 18 of Dragon Ball Daima has just made television history. The latest series from the acclaimed franchise, created by Akira Toriyama before his passing, is nearing its thrilling conclusion with an unprecedented epic battle. The storyline has taken Goku and friends to the Demon Realm, where they have been transformed into children by the malevolent King Gomah, who now wields unparalleled power.

In recent weeks, Gomah acquired the Third Evil Eye, a powerful artifact granting him supreme abilities. Goku, Vegeta, Piccolo, Shin, Glorio, Majin Kuu, Majin Duu, and Tamagami Number One joined forces to combat him, but their efforts were in vain. Ultimately, Goku had no choice but to push his power to its limits and unleash the Super Saiyan 3 form. The epic finale of Dragon Ball Daima’s 17th episode seemed monumental but has now become just a footnote.

a historic transformation

Episode 18 opened with a more balanced battle between Super Saiyan 3 Goku and Gomah. For a moment, it appeared that the hero might achieve victory. However, the Third Eye granted Gomah ultimate dominance. All seemed lost until Dragon Ball Daima made history by confirming what many had suspected.

With Goku injured on the ground, the elder Namekian Neva approached him and unleashed an energy beam. This triggered an internal awakening within Kakarot, resulting in Goku’s transformation into Super Saiyan 4. This iconic transformation first appeared in Dragon Ball GT in the late ’90s but was never part of Dragon Ball’s official canon. Akira Toriyama decided to reintroduce this transformation for fans just before his demise.

the new super saiyan 4

With the advent of Dragon Ball Super and its new transformations, Super Saiyan 4 seemed obsolete. Goku could only reach SS3 before progressing to godly powers and Ultra Instinct. There was no justification for using SS4 against Beerus. But Dragon Ball Daima found a solution; Neva’s magical powers offered an organic way to make it real. Goku cannot achieve this state independently; thus, he won’t be able to use it again once the series ends.

The hair color is red instead of black.

The transformation keeps Goku as a child rather than reverting him to adulthood.

This unexpected gift thrilled fans who’ve dreamed about it for over two decades.

social media eruption

The reactions were swift and immense. Social media platforms were inundated with hundreds of thousands of comments about Super Saiyan 4’s arrival in Dragon Ball Daima. The series became a trending topic on X (formerly Twitter). Even streaming services faced outages due to high demand from users eager to watch the episode.

While Dragon Ball GT may not be regarded as the saga’s best story arc, Super Saiyan 4 was beloved by all fans. Akira Toriyama has now canonized it in Dragon Ball Daima, essentially making the series a homage to GT within canonical boundaries.

A villain turns everyone into children (similar to GT where only Goku was transformed). The quest involves traveling across new worlds searching for new dragon balls.

The parallels are undeniable: even magical dragons echo those from GT with slight variations.Dragon Ball Daima, therefore stands as both an evolution and tribute within its legendary universe.