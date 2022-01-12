“Dragowski will play tomorrow. Ikonè and Piatek? I’ll tell you what”

Italian on Dragowski

“Dragowski got hurt with Napoli and the circle is closed: tomorrow he will play from the beginning against Napoli. He’s fine, he’s recovered and he’ll be in the match tomorrow ”.

Italian on Piatek alla Fiorentina

“He has done two training sessions, he is among the squads and from tomorrow he will be part of the new adventure. He trains hard, he showed it, he is very happy to be here and we will make the most of it ”.

The relationship between Italian and Ikonè

“I was talking about it today with him. When a player arrives in January, one who has won a title and played in the Champions League, he has certainties of his own even in terms of movements. You have to give him time before throwing him into the fray, he has to understand the idea well, the coach’s request. He is used to coming into the field and I don’t mind, now he has to do it with the right timing, at the right time, he has to learn to unmark himself well too. It takes calm and patience, he is intelligent and strong, but he must fit well into our mechanisms “.

Italiano’s words on Gonzalez

“When it’s all constructive, it’s nice to talk about it. The data are those, Nico has to do more, like all the attacking outsiders. Goals, assists, they have in their skills everything that they did not show in Turin. Each of us must be demanding of ourselves. We know Nico, his best performances are different from those of Turin. The boy is completely different, he knows it and we know it ”.

Italian on Nastasic

“He’s fine, tomorrow he can be one of the two central players, he recovered well from a bad calf injury. He has recovered and will give us experience, physicality and strength. Tomorrow I think it will be the race “.

Italian on Castrovilli

“I saw him well in Verona, he deserved the last chance. All the singles did not do well in Turin. The choices were to play a different match and it wasn’t like that, we all know it ”.