Drake and 21 Savage are releasing a joint album

Drake and 21 Savage enjoyed the release of the title, jimmy cooksfrom the Canadian artist’s album, Honestly Nevermind (2022), to announce that of their joint opus. This Friday, October 28, the two rappers will release HerLoss, the result of an unprecedented collaboration. More specifically, in the clip shared for the 30th anniversary of 21 Savage, a text appears on the screen and reveals the title, as well as the release date of this album, already eagerly awaited by fans of American rap. .

Drake and 21 Savage: A duo that works

This isn’t the first time the two artists have worked together. In 2021, they had teamed up on the track knife talkreleased on the Drake album, Certified Lover Boy. For his part, the rapper to whom we owe nothing was the same (2013) put his voice on the opus of 21 Savage and Metro Boomin, Savage Mode II (2020), on the title Mr Right Now.

Clip of jimmy cooks. © Barnstormer Productions, DIVISION

HerLoss represents the second album of Drake during the year 2022. Last June, the rapper had released by surprise, his seventh disc, Honestly Nevermind. However, the opus with sounds close to those of the 1990s, mixing rap, house and electro, did not fully convince the singer’s fans, nor the critics. Remarks which apparently did not really upset Drake, who had announced “already working on the sequel”. This one will therefore be available from October 28, 2022 in stores, let’s hope that it will – this time – convince the public of the two rappers, when they will have to rub shoulders with the reissue of Civilization d’Orelsan, also expected this Friday.