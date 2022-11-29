Drake and 21 Savage Helped Each Other Write Their ‘Her Loss’ Lyrics

Almost a month after the release of their album “Her Loss”, Drake and 21 Savage continue to promote it. In interview in the program “Sound 42” of SiriusXMthe two rappers have even made new revelations about the creation of this project.

It is not a surprise, Drake and 21 Savage have a very beautiful friendship, which goes far beyond their musical connection.. That’s whythey released a joint album earlier this month called “Her Loss”, which is already one of the biggest hits of the year in the United States. While we thought we already knew everything about this album, the two rappers have yet found new revelations to make to their audiencenotably in an interview for SiriusXM.

In this interview, 21 Savage explains in particular that Drake is the one who mainly led the creation of the album. A little further, he also says that the Canadian rapper helped him write a lot of his verses and vice versa.

“I’m not going to lie, Drake wrote some verses on this album. It’s a fact.”

We already suspected it but it is now confirmed, Drake and 21 Savage complement each other very well musically, and their connection is undeniable. No wonder therefore that Dreezy appreciates this album “Her Loss” so much, even going so far as to say that it is in the top 5 of his best projects, even in his top 3.