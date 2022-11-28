Drake and 21 Savage revealed they helped each other write lyrics on the Her Loss album

Drake and 21 Savage have lent a hand to improve their lyrics on the Her Loss project

Drake and 21 Savage’s latest album is a complete success. This collaborative disc takes on its full meaning, because the collaboration was not limited to the voice break. The writing of the texts was also an aspect in which the two artists helped each other.

The revelation was made during a recent interview with 21 Savage. It was the Briton who first showed that Drake gave him a hand. “I ain’t gon cap, Drake wrote some of my verses on this albumsaid the Atlanta rapper. “These facts. I don’t give a fuck what a n-gga say, Drake helped me with some of my verses on this album“.

When Drake Shows Honesty

After this confession from 21 Savage, Drake could have played the star, but he toed the same line as his partner from Her Loss. He revealed that the help has been two-way. “By the way, you helped me with some shit toosaid a smiling Drake.

If the two artists had their eyes on the other’s text, it begs the question of whether 21 Savage was aware of the scope of Drake’s words when he attacks Mega Thee Stallion and many others. others.

It will be necessary to go back to the interview of the boss of Slaughter Gang on the podcast Off The Record to understand that it was done intentionally. “When he sent me the songs, I pointed out to him what I heard and was like, ‘Yeah, n-gga. Talk about that shit’“21 had told DJ Akademiks. “You know I gas it. I am behind him. Whatever he does, I stand on it too. So say how you feel, n-gga, ’cause I roll.»