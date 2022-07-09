Drake and Jeff Bezos give each other strength on Instagram

It’s no secret that Drake is one of the most influential people in the world. It is therefore not surprising to see him close to the biggest fortunes in the world, like Jeff Bezos, with whom he exchanged under his last Instagram photo.

“Started from the bottom now we here”

Earlier in the week, Drizzy posted two symbolic photos from his past, captioned: ” You have to start somewhere “. As with each speech by the Toronto artist, a shower of famous personalities react in commentary, proof of the enormous influence that Drake has on the whole world around him. But this time, it was the second world fortune, Jeff Bezos, who came forward by commenting on this publication.

And it looks like Drake himself didn’t expect to see that comment, if his reaction is to be believed. In line with the post, the general manager of Amazon quoted one of the artist’s most emblematic phrases: ” Started from the bottom now we here”. Visibly surprised and proud, the latter replied in particular: “Big Bezos in the comments”. The two personalities therefore seem to like each other, and could do business together again in the future.