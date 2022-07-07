Drake and Jeff Bezos reflect on their humble beginnings in an Instagram post

Rapper Drake and billionaire Jeff Bezos took a minute to pause and reflect on how far they’ve come.

The ‘God’s Plan’ hitmaker, 35, took to Instagram to bond with the Amazon founder during their humble beginnings, sharing a photo of him early in his career, as well as a photo of Bezos in the early days of Amazon.

“I have to start somewhere,” Drake wrote alongside the images, one of which shows him in front of a door marked 1503 – believed to be his first apartment in Toronto, Canada.

Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Graham, once mentioned his first condo on his 2015 hit song, “Know Yourself.”

The post caught Bezos’ attention as the business mogul rushed to the comments section.

“We started from the bottom now, we’re here,” Bezos said in reference to Drake’s smash hit in 2013.

Jeff Bezos founded Amazon on July 5, 1994. Getty Images for Robin Hood

“Holyyy Jeff knows the man no one can discuss with me today!!! Big Bezos in the comments,” Drake replied.

Bezos, the world’s second richest man, quit his job as CEO of Amazon last year to focus on his space travel company Blue Origin. His fortune is now valued at $131 billion.

The two are no strangers to each other, having previously teamed up for businesses and vacations together.

The couple bonded during their humble beginnings on Instagram. Instagram/@champagnepapi

Bezos and Drake invested in sports company Overtime, which amassed $80 million in capital earlier this year. The money is used to pay athletes and hire new staff for the company’s teen basketball league, Overtime Elite, Deadline News reported.

And to celebrate the new year in style, the couple caused a stir in St. Barths where they joined a host of other stars, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Meek Mill and Jake Paul, revealed exclusively by Page Six.