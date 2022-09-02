Entertainment

Drake and LeBron James will become shareholders of AC Milan

Legendary club of the Old Continent, the AC Milan is about to change ownership. Among the new shareholders of the Italian club, we should thus find LeBron James, Drake or Jimmy Iovine.

The King continues to place his marbles

American investors continue to bet on sports clubs in Europe. In an article published on his website, the FinancialTimes announced that the New York Yankees joined the investment fund Main Street Advisors to support RedBird Capital Partnerswith the aim of buying AC Milan. The amount of the transaction amounts to 1.2 billion euros. The Main Street Advisors investment fund is also not lacking in fine names.

We thus find there LeBron James, Drake and legendary producer Jimmy Iovine. The three celebrities will however be passive shareholders and will therefore not have any shares in the Lombard club. For LeBron James, this is a third investment in sports teams. King James indeed owns shares of liverpoolbut also Red Sox. Enough to swell his capital a little more, while the player’s fortune is estimated at more than a billion dollars.

