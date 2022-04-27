Drake and Lil Durk lookalikes reunite on TikTok

Yes drake and Lil Durk will have confirmed some chemistry when they collaborate – just take a listen to the title Laugh Now Cry Later to be convinced – their look-alikes seem to want to imitate them.

Look-alikes who know how to make a profit?

Enjoying a certain reputation on the web and outside, the respective lookalikes of 6 God and Lil Durk seem to have more ideas. The duo made up of “Fake Drake” and of “Perkio” ended up on TikTokthe time to organize an operation soberly baptized “Attack of the Clones”.

The two look-alikes will have filmed themselves for the needs of the video platform, in order to ” player “ the featurings of Drake and Durkio, namely the pieces Laugh Now Cry Later and In the Bible. The initiative will make more than one smile, especially since Lil Durk’s doppelgänger has often been mentioned lately. It must be said that the young man, resembling to be mistaken to Durk, was invited to participate in the rapper’s latest clip, no doubt in order to sow a little more trouble in the minds of the listeners.

Discovered recently, the look-alike of Lil Durk had notably created a riot in a shopping center. Confused with the rapper, he even forced those responsible for the place to evacuate the crowd and close the doors because of the crush. For his part, the look-alike of Champagne Papi had confirmed taking an average of 5,000 dollars for a public appearance.