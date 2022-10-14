Drake and OVO on the Barça jersey for the clasico!

Formerly without a sponsor, the FC Barcelona tunic is now more than popular… After UNICEF (a partnership with the club, not a real sponsor), the Qatar Foundation, and Rakuten, spot on Spotify since this season 2022/2023. A contract which, as imagined at its launch, will suggest some surprises over the matches of the Catalan club…

Drake, accomplished soccer player

Among the most successful clubs in Europe, adept at a game recognizable among a thousand and guaranteeing a certain identity to its members, FC Barcelona is not really a club like the others… Except when the sponsorship is at the end of its nose. Sponsorship necessary to make the machine work in a world of football that has become hyper-competitive.

Spotify is therefore the exclusive partner of the Blaugrana entity with, in particular, a stadium renamed Camp Nou Spotify and a place in the center of the club’s shirt.

A mythical jersey, which will be struck with another symbol this weekend, on the occasion of the clasico. During this shock against Real Madrid, it is neither more nor less than the OVO logo, Drake’s label, which will adorn the chest of Lewandowski, Pedri and others. A great opportunity for the firm to celebrate the 50 billion streams of the Canadian on its platform. Note that he is also the very first artist to perform this performance.

Drake and Barça, or when rap and football merge more than ever.