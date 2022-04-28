Drake and Taylor Swift reunited and accomplices to announce a feat?

A photo of Drake and Taylor Swift posted on Instagram suggests that the two artists are preparing a featuring.

If they never collaborated, Drake and Taylor Swift could do so very soon. The very famous Canadian rapper has therefore recently posted a photo on Instagram that sows doubt. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

A photo that sows doubt

In the day of Tuesday, April 19, 2022, Drake fed his Instagram account with a new series of photos. And his millions of fans rejoice!

We find in particular a snapshot of his son Adonis and another of the rapper at the beach. But these are not the ones that made the most noise…

On the last image, the interpreter of the title Money in the grave hug another renowned artist. It is therefore a question of Taylor Swift, the very famous American singer and actress.

Unsurprisingly, Internet users then made many guesses. For some, there is no doubt, they are up to something!

If they are very close, Drake and Taylor Swift have never collaborated. Are they preparing to unveil a first featuring? There are chances !

According to TMZ, which collected the words of their relatives, there would be no “hidden meaning” behind the snap shared by Drake.

“Our sources say there is nothing behind the photo, other than memories…, reports the media. And the photo with Taylor Swift is from a few years ago somewhere between 2017 and 2018.

Fans of the two artists are therefore not about to see them share the microphone on the same track… MCE TV tells you more about the producer of the series Euphoria !

Drake and Taylor Swift are very close

If they have never offered a featuring, Drake and Taylor Swift are still very close. They also spend time together in recording studio and give valuable advice.

“Drake has been his friend for some time and it seemed obvious that she would be spending time in the studio with him,” advances the same source behind the microphones of TMZ.

“In addition to writing with Taylor, he produced a few tracks and even lent her voice to a song, she then adds. It’s a real mix of hip-hop and R&B sounds. »

Very active on social networks, the one who recently returned to his reconciliation with Kanye West delights millions of fans.

With it, Internet users never really have time to get bored. They thus follow the activity of their idol with the greatest attention on a daily basis, in search of new little nuggets.

And for once, there are very often. Between the exclusive excerpts of his tracks, sublime photos and unpublished announcementsThere is plenty to do.

We let you discover the famous series of photos frankly shared on Instagram. The rapper is there recently unfollow Rihanna…