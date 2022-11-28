Drake and the fabulous story of Luna Luna

The New York Times tells us an incredible story this week, with the rediscovery by Drake – yes, the rapper – of an artistic treasure that has been missing for thirty years: the crazy project of an amusement park decorated by the avant-garde artists of the 80s – Basquiat for example. Or Dalí. Or Hockney – and imagined by André Heller, an Austrian multimedia artist, actor, poet, singer-songwriter and circus impresario.

This is the story of Luna Luna.

The project

In the 1980s, André Heller, an Austrian artist known for his monumental works and his performances, launched the project of a funfair decorated by avant-garde artists to bring art closer to the street. He then received a grant of $350,000 and traveled the world to convince artists to participate in his project. And of course, it stops in New York. Sick, Andy Warhol tells him to go see Basquiat, who introduces him to Miles Davis. Roy Lichtenstein gives him Hockney’s number. Philippe Glass agrees to compose the music.

(c) Luna Luna

Its realization

Luna Luna opened in Hamburg in June 1987 and attracted 250,000 visitors amidst its 30 or so pavilions decorated by the artists – add to the list Dali, Sonia Delaunay and Keith Harring.

It is from this moment that things get complicated. The city of Vienna wants to buy the park to offer him a permanent residence, but the negotiation does not succeed. A European tour is organized. Another failure.

The end

Finally, in 1990, the project was sold to a couple of philanthropists, Stephen and Mary Birch, who wanted to set it up in San Diego. But, here again, the management of rights and so complicated that the 30 rides are dismantled is stored with the sets and costumes in large containers deposited in the Texas countryside.

We are in 2007. For André Heller, it’s really over.

(c) Luna Luna

2019

In 2019, everyone forgot even the existence of Luna Luna, until the day when a Creative Director, Michael Goldberg, clicked a bit by chance on a link that led him to one of the only websites that evoked the project.

Intrigued, he talks about it around him, but no one has ever heard of it. He writes to André Heller who, at the same time, is trying, with the help of a lawyer, to recover the rights to the work (you remember he sold them to the Birch couple). Sellers are willing to give in on one condition: buyers must acquire the containers “blindly”, without therefore being able to check the condition of the works contained in the containers. No one wants to embark on such an adventure.

Drake, the savior

Finally, Michael Goldberg is getting closer to Drake, one of the most famous rappers in the world (I specify for my mother who reads me and surely does not know it. But she is not the only one: André Heller had never heard of it either).

Drake says “OK” and in 30 seconds the case is closed. Because Drake is also a great collector and he has several houses in the world to exhibit his works – which is quite practical. He decides to invest $100 million.

In January, Luna Luna leaves Texas for California and, with some apprehension, the containers are opened. (And here, we still think of the final scene of Raiders of the Lost Ark). Miracle ! Everything has been well preserved. No major damage, only restoration.

Restoration and conservation is the work of Kathy Noble who marvels:

The number of art movements the project covers is unbelievable! Abstraction, raw art, Dada, neo-expressionism, new realism, pop art, surrealism… Several exhibitions will not even cover this diversity.

Once the restoration is complete, the fairground decorated by the greatest artists of the 80s (look for the rating of a Hockney or a Basquiat, for example) will therefore resume its journey around the world, as has never stopped want André Heller.

It just took 40 years.

The magnificent photos of Luna Luna by André Heller