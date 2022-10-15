Drake and The Weeknd boycott the Grammys

One thing that won’t change.

The Grammys are to the USA what the Victoires de la Musique are to France, a ceremony during which the “best” songs are rewarded of the year as well as artists, albums, … A award ceremony that took up a lot of space in US Rap, since they love being rewarded and the Grammys really had a huge aura in all the States. However, for several years, big rap stars have decided to boycott the ceremony, and this will be the case again this year.

The artists who will be missing will be almost the two biggest sellers in the game: Drake and The Weeknd have indeed decided not to submit any tracks for consideration by the Recording Academy, responsible for classifying songs and artists. An institution with which Drizzy has been in conflict for many years. Like many artists, he does not understand that some rappers are boycotted because of their image (like Lil Wayne at the time), or while their songs get categorized as rap when it’s pop, just because they’re black (as with some Drake songs a few years ago).

Therefore, neither Drake nor The Weekend will have submitted a song for the judges’ consideration, even if they appear featuring on other songs that have been offered. Appointment February 5, 2023 for the ceremony in Los Angeles, but it’s a safe bet that the list of boycotts will grow by then! Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars have also announced that they were also not going to participate in the evening.