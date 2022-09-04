Drake announces new date for Young Money reunion

Drake is COVID-negative and announces new date for OVO Fest with Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj.

Drake negative for COVID… so the party can resume

Things got off to a good start last weekend with the launch of I’OVOFest. Drake appeared on stage for the showcase All Canadian North Stars celebrating the legends who paved the way for him and other hip-hop artists. Unfortunately, everything indicates that the whole party has caught up with him.

On Monday, the rapper brought to the attention of the public that the Young Money Reunion concert of OVO Fest would be postponed. In effect, Drizzy after tested positive for COVID-19. “I am truly devastated to say that I have tested positive for COVID and the Young Money show scheduled for tonight is postponed to the earliest possible date. I will keep the city informed and share the new date as soon as we have it locked down”did he declare.

Fortunately, with the vaccine sufficiently effective, the rapper tested negative a few days later. He announced on Instagram that OVO Fest will be back this weekend. For the occasion, Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne are going to join the party for the reunion of Young Money.

“Negative test…positive result…that was the only date available until the fall and because the family is so strong, everyone is flying back to make this happen for all of you…SEE YOU SATURDAY…young mulaaa”, he announced on Instagram.