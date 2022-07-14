Drake Announces October Global Weekend Lineup

Via a post broadcast on Instagram, Champagne Papi informed his fans that the October world weekend will take place from July 28 to August 1, 2022 by giving the names of the artists who will be part of it.

Drake promises very heavy for his event

On July 13, Six God was in the heart of American news with a big announcement he made on Instagram. In reality, the Toronto native has officially launched his ‘Ovo Fest’ festival which will be held over three days from July 28th to August 1st. At this event big names in Rap from the United States will be present. These include Chris Brown, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj, among others.

“OCTOBER WORLD WEEKEND“, he wrote, at first, before adding: “I’m currently working on bringing OVO FEST to the world in 2023 for the 10th anniversary, but of course we wanted to transform the city for the summer!!! More event announcements to come. Tickets on sale Friday at @ticketmaster.“

As a reminder, this festival last took place in 2019. Since then, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it had been suspended until then. It will therefore be the big comeback this year and everything suggests that we will have super heavy.