Drake Announces SiriusXM Concert at New York’s Apollo Theater

It’s show time!

Rapper Drake has announced that he will take to the iconic stage at the Apollo Theater in Harlem on November 11 for a special concert in partnership with SiriusXM.

This will be the first time the ‘God’s Plan’ hitmaker will perform at this legendary venue.

The four-time Grammy Award winner shared a photo of the official poster for “SiriusXM’s Small Stage Series” to his Instagram on Tuesday night.

Viewers are in an intimate and exclusive setting with the Canadian rapper. The Apollo seats up to around 1,500 people and the show is likely to become the most popular ticket in town.

Fans can enter for a chance to score tickets by scanning the QR code on the SiriusXM website. Drake revealed that fans can enter to win tickets to the show by scanning the QR code on the SiriusXM website.

Fans will then have until 11 p.m. on October 26 to tune into SiriusXM’s Sound 42 to secure their tickets.

The intimate gig will mark Drake’s first time performing at the iconic music hall. ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID

Sound 42, described as a “24-hour radio experience reflecting his interests in music and culture from all walks of life,” on its website, was launched by Drake in 2021.

The building, which is listed as a New York landmark, has seen an array of music’s biggest names take to the stage over the years, including Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen, U2, Pearl Jam and Red Hot Chili Peppers.