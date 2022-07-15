Drake announces the return of Young Money!

The rapper will be making his return to Toronto and he won’t be alone.

After a break in 2019, the OVOFestival in drake is back in Toronto. Drizzy said he was going to make a big announcement on Wednesday, July 13, and he delivered on that promise by unveiling a star-studded lineup for the festival.

Starting July 28, The All Canadian Northstars will kick things off at OVOFestival, followed by a performance by Chris Brown and Lil Baby on July 29, before Drake himself wraps things up with a historic performance by Young Money reunion on August 1. That means Drake, Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj will likely be performing together for the first time in years.

“OCTOBER WORLD WEEKEND! I am currently working on organizing OVO FEST worldwide in 2023 for the 10th anniversary, but of course we wanted to transform the city for the summer!! More event announcements will follow. Tickets on sale Friday at @ticketmaster.”

Drake previously announced that he had plans to bring back OVOFest this summer after the rapper made a surprise appearance during the performance of Dave at his show at Toronto History in May. After singing “Knife Talk,” Drake showed the crowd some love before announcing the return of OVOFest.

“I love you with all my heart. They let the city reopen, so I’ll see you at OVOFest soon,” he said at the time.

Drake has been incredibly busy over the past few months. After dropping his “Honestly, Nevermind” album in June, the OVO rapper has been hard at work releasing music videos as fan-favorite singles like “Massive” and “Sticky” begin dominating summer radio. During his first announcement on Tuesday, Drake also took a moment to thank his fans for listening to the new project.