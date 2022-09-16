Drake applauds YouTuber Anthony Fantano for posting fake DMs

ads

Gone are the days when rappers had nothing but beef with each other. Thanks to social media and the rise of bloggers and YouTubers, some people have used these platforms to share their opinions on the world of rap today. While some of these opinions are in favor of the artists, others come with roasts on their music and just about anything related to them. And sadly, it looks like Drake has found himself in the crosshairs thanks to YouTuber Anthony Fantano.

It’s no secret that Drake has had a few feuds throughout his career. However, fans are beginning to believe that Anthony’s issues with the rapper are far from just musical, and more personal. And in light of some dodgy DMs, the gloves have officially been taken off for Drizzy. So what’s the deal with Anthony Fantano and Drake’s beef? Here is the truth.

Source: GETTY IMAGESAfter Anthony Fantano shared alleged DMs between him and Drake, the rapper took to Instagram Stories to share what he says are the real messages.

Another day, another feud in the music world! Hip-hop aficionados may be familiar with the name Anthony Fantano. Anthony, who runs YouTube channel The Needle Drop, is known for sharing his opinions on music from various genres.

Over the years, Anthony has been quite critical of Drake’s music and personality. The music critic has repeatedly said that Drake is still “in his feelings” and called him a “lesbian rapper” among other things. And while everyone is entitled to their opinion, provoking one person is always the fastest way to level any beef — and on September 16, 2022, Drake chose violence.

Source: Instagram/@champagnepapi

Drake took to his Instagram Stories to post a single screenshot of the DMs he sent Anthony.

“Your existence is a slight 1,” Drake wrote in the DM, referring to the rating system Anthony uses in his reviews. “And the 1 is because you’re alive.” And because you kind of married a black girl. I feel slight to decent 1 on your existence.

Why so sleazy, you may ask? It all started a day earlier, on September 15, after Anthony took to YouTube to share the alleged DMs Drake had sent him.

“Antoine! It’s Drizzy,” the post began, per HipHopDx. “I know we don’t really agree on the music and you’re not the biggest fan of most of my albums (thanks for the kind words on ‘Take Care’ and ‘If You’re Reading This”). But that’s how it is, you know. I still hope you like the next one!

See this post on Instagram

A post shared by Anthony Fantano (@afantano)

The post continued, “But I am not messaging you about your videos. In fact, I’m sending you a message because I found a really great vegan cookie recipe that I’d like you to try! »

The rest of the posts continued to share a list of how to make vegan cookies. It’s very weird, but here we are.

Anthony Fantano isn’t fazed by Drake’s response and continued to troll the rapper further.

While most people would believe that Drake sharing the real DMs of his posts with Anthony would calm the YouTuber down, it seems Anthony has continued his trolling mission. After Anthony realized that Drake had posted the messages, he taunted the rapper on Twitter, along with his fans.

I had this man divulge his own DMs. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

— Anthony “light 1” fantano (@theneedledrop) September 16, 2022

In a slew of tweets, Anthony clowned around at Drake for allowing Anthony to trigger him enough to share his DMs. Additionally, he created a meme out of DMs sent by Drake that has since gone viral on Twitter.

Of course, Anthony also followed up by hurling more insults in the style of the “Honestly, it doesn’t matter” rapper via Instagram Live — from accusing Drake of having ghostwriters call his salty DMs.

“He was in his feelings on Wednesday night, very late that night I was in that garage lifting weights when I caught a DM request from Champagne Papi himself,” Anthony said on IG Live ( by HipHopDx). “I saw the DM request and I looked at it and yes it was a bit of a problem. It was a salty little DM, it was quite sad and unhappy. »

Anthony Fantano is among the whitest of whites and yet people care what he has to say about black music. Jesus, be a keeper, please.

— Ronald Isley (@yoyotrav) September 16, 2022

Drake getting trolled by Anthony Fantano and somehow responding back for some weird reason that makes it worse wasn’t on my 2022 bingo card.

— Dedee 🥀 (@ Thoughtfulbae) September 16, 2022

Interestingly, Anthony then gave Drake his props for having “bangers” in a tweet. However, we highly doubt Drizzy will even take the compliment for what it is.

Understandably, social media users are split on the beef. While some people find the whole exchange hilarious, others called out Anthony for being a troll and Drake for even responding to his antics.

Source: YouTubeWhat is Anthony Fantano’s net worth? His career as a music critic paid off in the finance department.

As of this writing, YouTuberFacts reports that Anthony is a millionaire. The outlet shares that during Anthony’s career as a music critic and YouTuber, he reportedly amassed a net worth of $1 million and averaged 500,000 views per day.

Additionally, the site notes that Anthony earns between $2 and $7 with every thousandth monetized view and apparently earns an annual income of $700,000. So it’s easy to see why Anthony achieved millionaire status. Who knew being a music critic could be so lucrative?

ads