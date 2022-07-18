Drake arrested by Swedish police: the rapper is suspected of having committed a crime

This Sunday, July 17, Drake published a series of photos looking back on his activities over the past few days. On one of them, the rapper reveals a document transmitted by the Swedish authorities, evoking an arrest.

As the years pass, Drake’s popularity increases. The interpreter of Nothing Was the Same has been the center of attention for several days. In question, a rumor concerning the fact that he would have been arrested by the police for possession of cannabis during a stay in Sweden. Information widely relayed on social networks. A hashtag FreeDrake was even created by Internet users on Twitter to support Rihanna’s ex-companion in this ordeal.

For its part, Drake’s communication team wanted to deny this rumor to the magazine. HollywoodReporter. She assured that Adonis’ father was staying quietly in his hotel in the Swedish capital and “no arrests have been made”. Information on which the interested party returned on social networks.

Drake confirms being arrested by Swedish police

Drake had not spoken on the famous rumor until Sunday, July 17. Particularly active on social networks, it is on Instagram that the rapper has, in a way, confirmed his recent arrest. How ? By publishing the photo of a document transmitted by the Swedish authorities.

The latter also contains essential information for people “suspected of a crime and subsequently arrested”. While the reason for Drake’s arrest is not specified on the famous paper, it is stated that the Canadian star has the right to know what she is suspected of and why she is being held. It is also written that he can “get a lawyer” to ensure his defence. For the time being, there is no information indicating whether the rapper is still being held in detention.