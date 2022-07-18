Drake arrested by Swedish police? This document that confirms it!

While it is rumored that Drake was arrested by the police during his visit to Sweden, the rapper has just published a surprising document on social networks…

Info or intox ? Drake recently found himself at the heart of a disturbing rumor. Indeed, then that he was partying in a club in Swedenit would have been arrested by the police for possession of cannabis. Something to worry his fans who were quick to mobilize. Thus, on Twitter, the hashtag Free Drake (in French “liberate Drake”), quickly emerged.

An intriguing document

If his communication team had denied this rumor, a document seems to confirm it. Indeed, Drake revealed, on social networks, a series of souvenir shots of his time in Ibiza. And oh surprise, the rapper slipped in the middle a photo of a document issued by the Swedish police…

“Police, Information for those suspected of a crime and subsequently detained,” reads said document shared by Dake. We are far from the festive atmosphere of other publications. “If you are not a Swedish citizen, you have the right to demand that the consulate of your own country or equivalent institutions be informed of your detention and that your messages be forwarded there,” it also reads.

Thus, the authorities indicate the next steps of this procedure…

Drake incarcerated?

What is it really ? According to the DailyMailit is rumored that the rapper has already been released, which would explain why he published this “souvenir” of his visit to Sweden. But then why did his communications team deny the rumors surrounding his arrest ? Will there be a hearing in the days or weeks to come? So many questions that are pending for the moment.

Only certainty, this misadventure does not seem to have disturbed Drake’s vacation. As we can see in the other images of his publication, the rapper is having a good time in Ibiza, where the atmosphere is more festive than ever. Let’s hope this time he’s not in trouble with the law!