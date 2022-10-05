Drake Batherson cooperates with Hockey Canada investigators

(OTTAWA) Ottawa Senators forward Drake Batherson says he is cooperating with investigators trying to shed light on an alleged gang rape story involving 2018 Canada Junior Team players.

Batherson met with reporters on Thursday as the Senators’ training camp curtain raiser and said he wouldn’t comment further on the ongoing investigations.

Hockey Canada, the NHL and the London, Ont., Police Service are investigating allegations by a woman who claims she was raped by eight players, including some of the 2018 Canada Junior Team, following a gala to celebrate their gold medal win.

Batherson and Senators forward Alex Formenton were on that team.

The allegations have still not been presented in court.

Batherson was asked why he didn’t issue a statement saying he wasn’t involved in the alleged incident, as many other players have already done. “No comment,” he retorted.

The alleged incident, along with other allegations involving the 2003 Junior Team Canada, got Hockey Canada in hot water. Current and past members of Hockey Canada’s leadership received a subpoena to appear before a parliamentary committee on October 4. This will be the third time members of Hockey Canada management will be called to testify in Ottawa.

When asked about hockey culture, Batherson said he’s “living his dream.”

“I have fun every day, so I have no complaints,” he added.

Formenton is a restricted free agent, and general manager Pierre Dorion said he won’t attend camp until he accepts a new contract offer.

Dorion added that ongoing investigations will not affect negotiations between the Senators and free agents.