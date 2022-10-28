Drake becomes the most Shazame artist in history!

Another record for Drizzy.

If, in France, it is Jul and PNL who break all the musical records, in the world and in the United States, it is Drake who multiplies the performances of choice. He is already the master of streaming and has practically all the records of Spotify or Apple Music but it seems that the Canadian and especially his music do not stop there. Thus, according to figures provided by Apple, the 6 God has become the most Shazam artist of all time with more than 350 million Shazams for his own songs or for titles on which they appear in featuring. From his impressive catalog, the 2016 single “One Dance” is his most Shazamed song with over 17 million Shazams.

However, there are still two records that the Canadian does not have on Shazam. His mentor, Lil Wayne, was the first artist to top one million and then 10 million Shazams, achieving the feats in 2009 and 2011. Drake also doesn’t own the title of most Shazamed hip-hop song of all time. . This record belongs to Macklemore and Ryan Lewis’ 2012 single “Can’t Hold Us” featuring Ray Dalton.

Drake receives this new honor while he has already been distinguished this month by Billboard. He broke a record hitherto held by the Beatles. His collaboration with DJ Khaled and Lil Baby on the track “Staying Alive” became his 30th song to reach the top five on the Billboard Hot 100, surpassing the English group’s record with 29. The little guys from Liverpool had held this mark for 55 year ! This is to say the influence of Drake on current music. Obviously, the consumption patterns are no longer the same, but still, this proves the importance of Drizzy today.