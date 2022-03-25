Drake Bell explained why he didn’t want to act again with Josh Peck

Midtime Editorial

/ 24.03.2022 22:11:00





They hate each other? Drake Bell confessed the reason for which did not want to act again with Josh Peck in the supposed “restart” or continuation of the famous Nickelodeon series “Drake and Josh”. The interpreter of “I Know” shared that said project it was full of inappropriate aspects.

Drake Bell and his wife vs Josh

During the podcast Drake Bell and his wife, Janet Von Schmelingentitled Drake & Janetboth talked about the supposed script that Josh and associates had proposed for continue the series Nickelodeon sensation. They both stated that “they rejected said script for having racist and xenophobic insults”.

“The premise was pretty weird to me. He (Josh Peck) wanted you to just act and for him to be a producer, writer and executive producer. I think one thing Josh doesn’t know is why we dropped out of the reboot project. We asked Josh’s agent to change it to a country that didn’t exist, but they refused.“Janet declared about the alleged script.

“There were things that were too stereotyped (Towards Mexico). Drake is giving a concert at a Quinceañera and the celebrated, Elena, is the daughter of the king of drugs in Mexico. His father, Enrique, sits in the center of the table surrounded by guards and beautiful womenthink about escobar, el chapo. Drake is surrounded by a mariachi ensemble, while the birthday girl sees her friends drinking alcohol and using illicit substances“.

Finally, Janet expressed that the idea of ​​a reboot or continuation of the series “could have been very good” the problem is that Josh had proposed Drake as “a failed musician and him as a responsible adult and a real estate salesman”, despite the fact that there was no way they were going to accept that script because of the love they both have for Mexico. He also clarified that the script was not good and sentenced saying that “Josh (Peck) hates Drake and Josh.”

Why did Drake and Josh fight?

The reason for the distance between the actors was because Josh did not invite his co-star to his wedding in 2017. Some time later they published a photograph on social networks hugging at an award ceremony, however, after what was said in the podcast, everything indicates The fight between the two continues.