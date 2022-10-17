Drake bets a fortune on Barça and loses, Real players chamber him, “We were the only way to go”

For this Sunday’s Clasico, Barça is not the only unfortunate, but also the famous American rapper Drake. After Real’s victory, Madrid residents made fun of the artist.

Drake, who has surpassed the crazy 50 billion streams mark on Spotify, saw Barça sport an owl on his shirt during the Clasico against Real Madrid, to highlight the rapper’s “OVO” brand. But Drake also made the news for a reason he wished he hadn’t…

Indeed, Drake published on his social networks a handset that could have brought him very big: more than €600,000 for a supposed gain of some three million euros! For this, Drake had bet on the victories of Arsenal. and from Barca to Madrid. If the Gunners responded present, the Blaugrana did not help him to pocket this huge gain.

Mockery of Madrid players on social networks was then quickly recorded. Rodrygo referring to Drake’s God’s Plan while David Alaba, on Instagram, directly addressed the rapper. “Sorry Drake, Real Madrid was the only way to go,” said the Austrian defender.

