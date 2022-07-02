Drake bets crazy amount on Adesanya win

MMA – Rapper Drake is betting a crazy sum on Israel Adesanya’s victory at UFC 276.

Main event of UFC 276, Israel Adesanya will face Jared Cannonier. If “The Last Stylebender” is announced favorite, his opponent intends to thwart the predictions. For his fifth title defense, Adesanya says he is confident, but don’t underestimate your opponent. In addition, the meeting between the two men promises to be intense. Indeed, during the pre-fight events, the two rivals seemed ready to fight. A tension that continues to increase before the meeting. Many are betting on this duel and the rapper Drake, too, bet big on the meeting.

The Million Dollar Man

In fact, the Canadian confided during a call with Israel Adesanya. The current UFC middleweight champion has a YouTube channel where he shares moments of his life. In a recent video, he shares his plea with Drake. In the middle of the conversation, the Canadian announces to Adesanya that he has bet a million dollars on his victory.

Drake, the “black cat”

Accustomed to big bets, the rapper certainly is. Recently, Drizzy had bet on the victory of Justin Gaethje against Charles Oliveira. A failed bet that will have cost him 427,000 dollars. Earlier, the Canadian had lost $275,000 predicting the victory of Jorge Masvidal on Colby Covington. Tonight, Israel Adesanya may be putting an end to this series of bad luck. UFC 276 can be followed live and exclusively on RMC Sport 2.

