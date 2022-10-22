Drake buys the Apollo! | Hollywoodpq.com

drake announced via his Instagram account that he was going to make his debut at the famous Apollo Theater from New York, with a performance on November 11.

DRAKE AT THE APOLLO pic.twitter.com/mOGVc5U52C — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) October 4, 2022

The Apollo is a famous hall across the United States, it is also listed in the heritage of the city of New York and it appears in the National Register of Historic Places in the United States.

One of the interesting things is its capacity of 1506 people, which is not a known custom during a concert by the Canadian rapper, who has drawn thousands of people to amphitheaters since he became the phenomenon that it is today.

To secure “free” tickets to this exclusive concert presented by SiriusXM, you must listen to Drake’s Sirius channel, Sound 42, through the app anytime until 11 p.m.

A pop-up message will appear and this will indicate how to participate from a QR code that will be found on the site. The contest ends on October 26.

Recall that Drake won three awards (out of 14 nominations) during the BET Hip Hop Awards evening.