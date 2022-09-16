Entertainment

Drake calls out critic Anthony Fantano for posting fake DMs: ‘Your existence is a light 1’

Music critic and YouTuber Antoine Fantano is officially on by Drake bad side. On September 15, Anthony posted a video on his The needle drop YouTube channel and shared fake direct messages which he claimed were from Drake. The fake message read: “Anthony! It’s Drizzy. I know we don’t really agree on the music and you’re not the biggest fan of most of my albums (thanks for the kind words on Take Care and If you are reading this what). But that’s how it is, you know. Can always hope you will like the next one. But I’m not talking about your videos. In fact, I’m sending you a message because I found a really great vegan cookie recipe that I’d like you to try! »

When Drake caught wind of the fake posts, he took it upon himself to Actually Anthony posts on Instagram. He then took to his Instagram story to post the messages he sent to the critic. In his messages to Anthony, Drake used the YouTuber’s own rating system to assess him.

“Your existence is a light 1,” Drake wrote. “And the 1 is because you are alive. And because you kind of married a black girl. I feel slight to decent 1 on your existence. Anthony’s last name quickly started trending on Twitter, and he took to the social media site to laugh at the situation. Anthony claimed he was living ‘rent free’ inside Drake’s head and mocked him for posting the messages.

“I got this man to leak his own DMs,” Anthony wrote, along with various crying and laughing emojis. “My rating system lives without rent in its head. He also applauded a fan who claimed it was Anthony who was obsessed with Drake, not the other way around. “Who DMed who at midnight? Antoine answered “It wasn’t me. Who leaked their own DMs? It was not me. He then released some of his old negative reviews of Drake’s albums. Safe to say this feud has escalated!

