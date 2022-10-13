Drake celebrates Adonis’ 5th birthday

Drake celebrated the 5th birthday of his son Adonis. The celebration received comments and well wishes from many American rap stars, on Instagram. Photos were also shared for the happiness of Internet users.

Drake shared a series of photos from the party on Instagram

Wednesday, drake celebrated the fifth birthday of his son Adonis by sharing a post on Instagram. Photos were taken at a superhero-themed party held for Adonis. “Happy 5th birthday to my twin“, he shared.

Additionally, many celebrities popped up in the comments section to wish the lucky man a happy birthday, including Chance The Rapper, DJ Khalid, La La Anthony, Nicki Minaj and many others. Also, the mother of Adonis, Sophie Brussaux also wished him a happy birthday.

“I’m so proud of the person you’re becoming“said Sophie Brussaux in the caption. “We have done an excellent job.Adonis’ birth remained private until the public feud between Drake and Pusha Treveals the information in his piece “The Story of Addon“. It is after that that drake introduced his son to his fans and talked about it with lil wayne on Young Money Radio.

“It was just awesome for me to share this with the world“, he said at the time. “It wasn’t even something I talked to anyone about or something I planned. I just woke up one morning and was like, ‘You know what? It’s just something I want to do.’”